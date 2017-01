A road in Leeds city centre is closed after a motorcyclist fell from his bike and it is expected there will be serious delays.

The westbound carriageway of Westgate, between Park Lane and Wellington Street, is currently closed.

It is likely there will be delays to First Bus' 19, 19A, 49, 50, 50A and 72 services.

A police spokeswoman said the motorcyclist's injuries were understood to be minor.