Leeds and Huddersfield men arrested after man suffers 'nasty' face injury

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered a "nasty injury" during an altercation in Huddersfield this morning.

Police were called at 1.47am to White Hart Drive, in Newsome, where two men were in a dispute with the victim.

The 32-year-old suffered a face injury.

A 33-year-old man from Huddersfield and a 38-year-old from Leeds have been arrested and remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim suffered a nasty injury during this incident, but thankfully will make a full recovery.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything or was in the area and has any information about the incident to come forward and speak to the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170357116.