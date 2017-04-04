Which Leeds suburb is the new proposed site for a new ‘Go Ape’ adventure park?

Leeds council certainly isn’t monkeying around in its bid to bring a new adventure park to the city.

The authority has launched new proposals for a ‘Go Ape’ aerial adventure course in Temple Newsam, east Leeds.

The news comes just weeks after the authority was forced to abandon plans to put the park in Roundhay, in the north of the city, after a local outcry.

The council has now identified a woodland site in Temple Newsam Park known locally as Menagerie Wood as a location for the high ropes attraction.

It is hoped the facility will entice more visitors to the wider estate and attract new investment opportunities.

A statement released this morning by Leeds City Council says that while a public consultation on the Roundhay park proposal had been unpopular, “the appetite shown by the public for an aerial activity course opening in Leeds if the right home could be found was clear”.

People are now being urged to visit www.leeds.gov.uk/parksconsultation and have until Friday, April 28 to email comments to goapeconsultation@leeds.gov.uk.

Representatives from Go Ape will also hold an information event in the courtyard at Temple Newsam on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 between 10am and 3pm to discuss the details of the proposal.

Councillor Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for the environment and sustainability, said: “The feedback which we have received to the idea in principle of a Go Ape attraction opening in Leeds if the right location could be found has been extremely positive.

“With that in mind, we have undertaken an initial assessment of other potential sites in the city and feel that Menagerie Wood in Temple Newsam could be a viable option moving forward.

“We are therefore very keen that everyone who wishes to do so has the opportunity to offer their thoughts on this proposal, which is why the council has now taken the decision to open an initial public consultation. When completed and assessed, the results of the consultation will help form our position moving forward.”

Ben Davies, head of business development at Go Ape, said: “We remain committed to bringing Go Ape to Leeds and we know there is a lot of support from the local community for our Tree Top Adventure course.

“We have taken on-board the feedback from the consultation about Roundhay Park and have been working with the council to find the right location. We believe that Temple Newsam would be an ideal site, allowing us to bring fun and adventure whilst making a positive economic contribution to the area.

“Go Ape is about creating adventures and encouraging people to live life adventurously and we look forward to hearing the views of local people through this consultation process.”