Scotty T dramatically pulls out of starring in Leeds panto

Geordie Shore star Scotty T has pulled out of his role in a Leeds pantomime claiming a row over money.

The reality TV performer had been performing as Prince Charming in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs but posted a tweet last night saying he is withdrawing from the show.

The Newcastle-based celebrity claims there has been a disagreement over money.

White Rose Theatre, who are organising the show at the city's Tetley site, have yet to comment on the issue but the show's box office is still selling tickets with a message on the hotline saying "performances are continuing as scheduled".

In a statement, Scotty T said: “I would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets for the event and I’m so sorry that I will no longer be a part of this performance

“I am sad that I have not been able to finish my commitment to the rest of the cast.

“I apologise to anyone who was hoping to see me in the performance, but I hope you understand my reasons.”

A statement on the theatre's Box Office hotline says: "We are aware of recent media stories regarding changes to the cast, however at this moment we have not received an official statement from the production company and are therefore unable to comment further at this time. Performances are continuing as scheduled."

Scotty T found fame after memorable appearances on Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and the 17th series of Celebrity Big Brother, where he walked away as the winner.

Speaking of playing Prince, Scotty T previously said: "Some might say that I am already the crowned prince of Newcastle, but I'm proper looking forward to putting on my crown in Leeds and having a crack at Snow White this panto season. Come and see me and my co-stars in action. It is sure to be pure mint."

