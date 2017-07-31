New homes to revitalise Leeds gateway as developer announces £14.5m project

Another of the city centre’s gateways is set to be reinvigorated as a Leeds-based developer prepares to invest £14.5 million into a new residential project.

KMRE Group has announced plans to deliver 92 desirable homes as part of an urban re-invigoration scheme.

Mabgate Gateway, on the outskirts of the city centre, will comprise two buildings featuring high specification one, two and three bedroom apartments.

One of the buildings is a part demolition and rebuild of an existing commercial property, while the second will be a new-build on land currently used as an open air parking facility.

Kam Mogul, managing director of KMRE, said: “As a Leeds-based developer we have a strong desire to deliver renowned schemes into the city we know and love.

“The renaissance of Leeds over the last decade has gathered even more pace recently with the opening of the award winning retail development Victoria Gate alongside a new Hilton hotel coming to the area.

“Furthermore, the development at Quarry Hill campus for Leeds City College has just been announced with delivery for Summer 2019, a stone’s throw from our development.”

With strong demand for city centre housing, the developer believes Mabgate is perfect for residential revival.

Mr Mogul said: “Mabgate Gateway is a fantastic opportunity to purchase high specification apartments close to the train station, universities and central retail amenities in an area which is designated for urban regeneration and subject to a huge cash injection. We are extremely excited to be launching such a flagship scheme”.

The Mabgate area previously had strong industrial links with the wool and tailoring trade.