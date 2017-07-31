Eat Leeds: City restaurants cook up a treat for foodies with special fixed price menus

Leeds is now said to boast more restaurants than any other city outside of London so it was only a matter of time before they united to celebrate the thriving food scene.

More than 70 of the finest eateries have signed up so far to take part in the first ever Eat Leeds Restaurant Week.

Each restaurant has crafted a special menu of two or three courses for diners to enjoy at the cost of either £10 or £15, providing the perfect opportunity to try somewhere new from August 14 to August 20.

Organised by LeedsBID, it has won the support of more recent additions such as Macro’s Italian, Issho and East 59th as well as firm favourites like Bundobust, Red’s True Barbecue and Chaophraya.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive at LeedsBID, said: “The food and drink industry in Leeds is rapidly evolving into one of the city’s most innovative and respected sectors.

“LeedsBID is delighted and proud to create the first Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, which will help to raise the profile of Leeds as one of the UK’s top food and drink destinations.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diverse and exciting range of eateries that Leeds has to offer; the amazing range and quality of the menus on offer will give residents and visitors to the city a chance to enjoy old favourites or to sample something completely new.”

Eat Leeds is a non-profit organisation of key restaurants, cafes and bars within Leeds city centre which plans to work together on further events.

