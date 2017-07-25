Canal ‘roadshow’ in Leeds

The charity which looks after 714 miles of waterways across the North is taking ‘canals on tour’ this month.

The Canal & River Trust summer roadshow will be visiting 11 popular hotspots, including Forge Locks and Oddy Lock on the Leeds Liverpool Canal, just outside Leeds city centre.

The interactive pop-up roadshow aim to help communities learn more about their canals and rivers and how they can enjoy them safely.

To help visitors cool off by their local waterway, free ice-creams, deckchairs to chill out in and a paddling pool with a twist will be at each tour stop off. The paddling pool will be filled with some of the unexpected hazards you could potentially find in a canal to encourage people not to use the waterway as a place to cool down. Fire and rescue services will also explain their water safety role. Of the 400 people who drown in the UK every year, more than half the fatalities happen at inland waters.

Tony Entwistle, from the Canal & River Trust, said: “Inland waterways, like canals, rivers and docks, can look really inviting but you can’t tell what is below the surface.

We’re asking people to find another way to cool off this summer – have an ice cream, stay in the shade, go for a swim at your local pool. Please don’t get in the water, it’s just not worth it.”

The roadshow at Forge Locks is on this Thursday and the one at Oddy Locks is on Friday. Both are from 10am until 2pm. Oddy Locks will also have the trust’s ‘Sleeping Policeman’ on site to spread the message of ‘Share the Space, Slow your Pace’ to cyclists on this busy towpath. Roadshow activities also include fishing taster sessions, walking tours and canoe taster sessions.