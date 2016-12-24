Zara and Mike Tindall lose their baby

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

The former England rugby player and his wife were expecting their second child in the late spring.

The couple already have a daughter, Mia, who is nearly three.

The pair announced at the end of November they were expecting their second child.

But a spokeswoman for the couple said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

The spokeswoman would not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the couple’s baby but it is understood Zara is not in any medical danger.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the private matter.