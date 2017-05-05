Your YEP prints news you trust

This week your Yorkshire Evening Post has joined forces with local and regional titles up and down the country for a Fighting Fake News campaign.

The YEP has a long and proud history in Leeds and our hardworking team does its very best to ensure the brand continues to deliver well-researched and accurate journalism to the city’s communities.

In the last few months alone, we have listened to the issues which matter to you and put together a number of special reports, series and campaigns.

One of our most well-received was a series about buses, where our reporters investigated why bus passengers in Leeds face a daily battle to get to work on time.

As part of the series, we put readers’ questions to the managing directors of the city’s two biggest bus firms to hear what they had to say about such issues as overcrowding.

The YEP also fights to make our readers’ voices heard. Following the tragic death of Harehills teenager Irfan Wahid, readers took to our social media pages to call for peace and urge all groups and individuals in Leeds to put aside their differences. We therefore backed a West Yorkshire Police gun and knife amnesty in a bid to get weapons off the streets.

This newspaper also launched a crucial campaign - #SpeakYourMind - to help to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in Leeds. Our reporters have shared countless stories, revealing the work of mental health projects in Leeds and raising awareness of the issue.

We always welcome readers’ stories, letters and opinions. Email yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk, find us on social media or write us a letter.