YEP Letters: May 23

Check out today’s YEP letters

City centre drivers need to slow down

Ernest Lundy, by email

It was my misfortune to have to drive through central Leeds last week.

The driving of many of those behind the wheel was dangerous to say the least. Grand Prix starts at lights and junctions, swerving, changing lanes, impatient horn blowing and other signs of frustration, at speeds totally unsuited to conditions nearing peak time.

Have to say that many of the culprits were driving top of the range or sporty, powerful cars. For goodness sake slow down.

What you paid for your vehicle and your job gives you no more right to be on the road than the lower paid driver of a £1,000 banger. I believe my 70+ years on the road affords me the right to comment.

To name such an experience as ‘rush hour traffic’ is entirely appropriate and the need to drive carefully becomes a requirement more than ever.

Bad parking on school run : your views

Bad parking during the school run is cited as the number one concern with a third of parents as their biggest gripe. A new study from online parenting resource Families revealed that the situation has become so bad for many that 84 per cent of parents believe more needs to be done to tackle the growing problem of disrespectful and dangerous parkers. More than a third of parents say they would be in favour of a school traffic warden scheme (made up of both parents and teachers) who volunteer to issue school parking tickets to fine bad parkers – with the money being donated to the school PTA. Here’s what YEP readers think..

Angela Hargreaves

Parents are more concerned about how close they can park to the school than their children. There should be a no parking policy around the perimeter of every school during drop off and pick up times.

Noah Wan

Wakefield is terrible at school times, traffic is almost gridlocked and the parent parking is a joke to see, leaving the car actually in the middle of the road is nothing new here.

Paul Mcguire

All I say is keep off roads between 2 and 4.30pm because it’s a nightmare. Does anyone walk to school now for their children?

Martin Walker

Most parents who drive their kids to school are the most selfish people I’ve ever met. They park in stupid places and have the cheek to accuse others of the same things!

Then there’s the idiot parents who smoke and swear on the way to, back from and at the gates of schools. Cookridge had a walking bus to help kids get more exercise and stop parents parking stupidly. Now I live in Horsforth and see all the same idiocy repeated. Not one is immune to selfish parents.

Lauren Bourne

As someone who is not a parent but lives on a street with both a primary school and a high school on it (Royds Lane, Rothwell) parents are so inconsiderate when doing the school run.

At the primary school they queue up both sides of the street waiting to get into the school gates to pick up their kids.

No regard at all given to residents who have to sit and wait for 10-15 minutes because they can’t get round them because you can’t see if there’s anything coming the other way overtaking the queue on the other side of the road.

There’s a car park right at the bottom of the street, park your car there and walk the whole two minute walk to the school.

Caroline Hutchinson

People that look at houses near my mums and don’t bother when they see the state of the roads with school traffic. Sales being lost.

Carl Mountford

Hollybush primary school in Bramley is a nightmare with parents driving down the paths, blocking residents in as well as completely blocking junctions. Seen a few people clipped by cars and the drivers don’t even stop. No regards for residents or the children’s safety, only concern is for them to get as close to the gates as possible.

Benny Karr

Lazy people would drive their car into the classroom if they could get away with it.

Fans with illegal drugs at this summer’s Leeds Festival may be able to get their contents forensically tested by an authorised on-site service instead of taking them ‘blind’. An organisation called The Loop normally carries out testing on drugs seized by police but last year it also offered a voluntary scheme for people attending the Secret Garden Party festival in Cambridgeshire. Now plans have been announced for the service to be introduced at Leeds with event organisers hoping their idea will win the backing of West Yorkshire Police. Here’s what YEP readers think of the idea..

Murray Craigen

The world has officially gone mad. Here’s your illegal drugs, have a nice festival. Oh, you shared them with someone who couldn’t tolerate that strength, and they’ve died.

I’ll just go and tell the family what we did. I’m sure they’ll be pleased!

Andrew Lawson

Should just ban these festivals. The damage they cause is greater than the economic benefit as most who attend are poor anyway.

Margaret Greaves

REALLY, at whose expense? Shouldn’t any available funding be being used to help stop people taking drugs?

I would be amazed if the police were to back such a scheme as they are meant to enforce the law not incourage taking illegal drugs. This just tells our younger generation that drug taking bahaviour is okay.

Gary Endeacott

Pathetic. It’s not okay to smoke but taking drugs is okay, well crack on, no sympathy from me.

Cindy Sanderson

Does the word illegal not mean anything? What a joke.

Joe Rhino

My point is if some one dies from a recreational drug at the festival who will get the blame then? Well, police tested but how will anyone ever know if they did or not. Stupid idea.

John Blair

i DON’T agree with it and wonder how it’s going to be funded but I suppose it’s only same as giving drug addicts methadone and clean needles.

Harry Catterill

If they are going to take drugs nothing will stop them. It’s stopping people taking things that will kill them.

It’s just the same as testing vodka they bought from an unlicensed retailer to make sure it’s not turps.

Charity should begin at home

Judy Goodwin, Altofts

As the changes to benefits continue, various organisations representing the disabled are complaining of how these changes effect the people they represent, and rightly so.

The problem is that the few have poisoned the well for the many, we all know someone who has never worked a day in their life and are fit as fiddles until they need reassessing to carry on claiming benefits.

I feel that any assessment should be carried out by a doctor with access to medical records, and more Remploy factories should be opened to give the disabled a chance to work.

It is a disgrace that past and present governments have seen fit to close down these places of employment rather than expanding, sighting cost.

After all, we are now giving away over £13bn in overseas aid.

As the saying goes, charity should begin at home.