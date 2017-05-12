YEP Letters: May 12

Check out today’s YEP letters

‘Reckless’ use of speed bumps in city

Martin J Phillips, Leeds 16

While Leeds City Council continues to increase the number of speeds bumps on the city’s roads, other major UK cities are removing them.

Research by the University of York has shown that the presence of speed bumps greatly increases the amount of air pollution due to increases in exhaust emissions of up to 64 per cent.

Hopefully Leeds will cease its reckless use of speed bumps before it falls further behind other UK cities.

Make buses free to cure traffic problems

Steven Wood, Thorner.

THE answer to poor public transport, congestion, and pollution is to make public transport (buses) free of charge to all users.

The driver would not need to collect fares resulting in quicker boarding, and shorter journey times. New buses could have more doors.

More people using the buses would mean more buses – a service every few minutes instead of every hour, or half hour.

More people using the buses would mean fewer cars on the road, resulting in less congestion and even shorter journey times. Fewer cars means less pollution, and reduced infrastructure and road maintenance costs.

The net cost would be met out of taxation, presumably council tax, meaning everyone pays (perhaps with the exception of those with no reasonable access to a bus service). Even those who through choice, or necessity, choose to use their own vehicles, benefit from shorter journey times, and more available parking.

Yet more retail for city centre

Richard Forsyth, Armley

Here we go again – yet more retail space.

I was disappointed with the tone of your article (YEP May 4) on the proposed development plan for the former Tetley brewery site. The YEP seemed to be acting almost as a cheerleader for Vastint UK.

That company’s managing director was quoted approvingly on the front page, then the same quote repeated in the main write-up inside. The proposal is lauded as “fantastic news”, with further praise on the opinion page. No suggestion that it might possibly have drawbacks.

As usual we’re offered yet more retail and commercial premises, with a hotel and some housing thrown in. No mention of affordable homes, so I presume that means luxury flats. In this city, the largest in Europe without a light rail or metro system and with the second-worst air quality in Britain, we’re crying out for investment in infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure.

Instead we get retail space galore and a plethora of offices, thus guaranteeing further congestion and even worse air quality. I guess we’re supposed to be satisfied with two hectares of “green park”.

A little bit of hard-bitten journalist’s skepticism wouldn’t go amiss. Why not consider in your article whether this development might adversely affect Kirkgate Market, for instance? Central Leeds is almost overwhelmed with shopping malls: is another what we need?

Look what has happened in Bradford. The Broadway opens to great fanfare at huge expense, and draws customers away from existing shops, threatening the livelihoods of traders in established areas. Investment in transport links or schemes to improve air quality – now that really would “fantastic news”!

Spirit of human kindness

Chris Graham, Morley

Last Saturday (May 6) I had a heavy fall from my bike in Castleford. I was badly hurt and some passing motorists and local residents came to my aid.

They phoned my wife and an ambulance and stayed with me until it arrived.

It’s great to know that the spirit of human kindness is alive and well. I can’t thank those people enough.

The treatment I received from the ambulance crew, all ladies, and A&E at Pinderfields Hospital was first class.

Later that day I was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for surgery and once again the treatment was outstanding. I’d like to thank everyone involved, especially Mr Paramar, the surgeon, who put my face back together.

Could 70 be new pension age?

N Bywater, Morley

Tom Howley, (Letters, May 5), is unimpressed about the Conservatives’ failure to be honest and upfront about the triple lock that sets the increase for the state pension.

The government has broken a legal deadline to announce any changes to the state pension age, leaving millions of older voters in the dark about their future pensions.

The Government is legally mandated to review the state pension age by May 7, as set out in the 2014 Pensions Act.

The Cridland review recommended scrapping the triple-lock pension, which guarantees a minimum annual rise to the state pension by 2.5 per cent.

It also recommended raising the state pension age from 67 to 68 between 2037 and 2039, which would affect almost six million people.

For people who are younger than 30, they might find themselves working until the age of 70.

The Conservative government tells the electorate as little as possible; retiring at 70 will not be in the Conservative manifesto, not a chance, but it will happen.

Interviewer Morgan butted in

Edna Levi, by email

One of the worst interviewers of guests on TV is Piers Morgan.

On two occasions this week he was putting questions to members of two different political parties and butted in the whole time - in fact one of the guests was so exasperated, he just gave up and ended his efforts to reply.

I actually phoned the Good Morning Britain TV station to give my response to Morgan!

Ineffective speed control

Jaimes Lewis Moran, member of Leeds Green Party

In response to Sam Hamblett ‘Drivers are slow to notice the signs’ (Letters, May 3).

It would seem speed limits and radar signs are too often being ignored. Speaking from my personal experiences as a cyclist driving through both Crossgates and elsewhere in our city, it certainly appears as though many road humps are being ignored too.

Is anyone else noticing this pattern? I worry very much that by having such ineffective speed-control methods this may (if not already) cost us peoples lives. (for instance in places like Kirkstall, Harehills or Chapel Allerton).

Maybe then the correct approach would be to introduce more traffic/interception police and fund their wages through overdue speeding cameras (especially near our locals schools and universities) as required. Plus from what I’ve read about the sentencing of dangerous and inconsiderate drivers, it looks like far too many are keeping their licences even when undeniable evidence is put forth. When will Leeds City Council ever admit that its approach to bad drivers is ineffective?

