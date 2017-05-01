YEP Letters: May 1

Check out today’s YEP letters

Colliery should never have closed

Judy Goodwin, Altofts

While the development at the site of the now closed Kellingley pit and the jobs it may create is to be welcomed, the point is the mine should never have been closed.

Money should have been spent making Drax cleaner. We are now reliant on other countries for our power - Drax burns wood pellets from Canada which a new report says is more damaging to the environment than coal. How long before one of the environment groups wins a law suit to stop the supply of these pellets? We receive a great deal of our gas from Russia - if Mr Putin wakes up one morning and feels the west has entertained him enough and turns the tap off then within weeks we will be on our knees.

Germany had the sense to retain most of its coal fired power stations, but not us.

The Leeds United M621?: your views

We asked could Leeds United sponsor the M621? Sports teams and supermarkets along with tech firms are among companies who could purchase the naming rights of major roads under a Road Miles idea.The plan outlines the potential establishment of the Manchester United M6 and the Morrisons M1 plus the Microsoft M4 and the Adidas A1. It’s part of a submission that has been shortlisted for the £250k Wolfson economics prize to reduce traffic jams. Here’s what YEP readers think of the idea..

Michael Banks

If the money paid on sponsorships is used to subsidise the maintenance of the roads then it could work, my guess would be that money will be wasted on overpaid councillors salaries.

Nic Carpenter

“Welcome to the M621, brought to you by Leeds United, where you will going nowhere fast, just like us”

Murray Craigen

Leeds United, can’t afford a striker but we can fill in some potholes in the road instead! Why?

Phil Hanson

M62 brought to you by the Labour Party, they have no idea where they are or where they are going! Just love burning your money on the journey!

Wayne Wilson

Leeds don’t have the money to pay for decent players to get back in the Premiership so why would they want to sponsor a failing motorway?

Roberto Lufc Dickinson

They need to invest in team first please.

Robert Murphy

Just another scam for the government to get out of doing the repairs, make more money, and the roads will stay the same.

Beverly Golesworthy

Save your money guys and spend it on the team instead. Ridiculous idea.

Dave Fieldhouse

We need more sponsorship money for players, forget the M621.

Jonjoewest, via website

Really confused. Businesses for advertising purposes, yes. Football clubs, not sure what they’d get out of it.

Seek permanent solutions

Paul C Thompson, by email

The YEP comments column and articles made very conflicting reading.

On one hand, increasing deaths due to obesity, on the other, rising demand for food banks. At most supermarkets people exit with loaded trolleys, into cars and taxis. No walking skeletons, as one sees on TV abroad where there is severe famine and no water, or before the war and rationing.

There will always be desperate needy cases. A basket will only help for a few days, but basically it is down to poor money priority management.

With today’s social services, is the question asked, and more permanent solutions sought?

Not a book in sight on train

T Maunder, Kirkstall

Good to see one of the “old school” on the opinion page again: namely, Mr Hague (YEP Letters April 25).

Sadly, though I agree with him. To a significant portion of my local population, “gossiping all day on mobiles” is ALL that matters.

I encounter the school run/walk every morning when I stroll to the local shops: children running in busy roads all over the place while mum and/or dad are texting or talking to someone on the other end about who put what on Facebook about them. Very responsible.

I travelled on the train from Derby to Leeds recently - it was crowded and I sat next to a young man who did nothing the whole journey but check his messages every 90 seconds. Not a newspaper or book in sight. Vacuous, specious society we’ve become in many respects

Election should be about Brexit

D Angood, by email

How does one view the reason for the forthcoming election?

Is it just about Brexit or will other matters fudge the issue? I believe it should be first and foremost about Brexit and what is needed to ensure the successful departure from the EU.

The EU, especially that little clique of executives, have shown their distaste for Brexit and the UK before, during and since the referendum. The rhetoric of the EU should further the resolve of the leavers and the way they vote and may even influence some of the “remoaners”.

If one can make an analogy of the situation: The directors of the company you work for have issued a new directive of how the company will be run in the future. What do you do?

1. You attest your dislike of the plan, say you are unable to accept it and leave.

2. You explain your dislike but accept that the future of, not only the company but yourself, depends upon all working together to ensure the continued success of the company and all the employees.

3. You use underhand tactics to delay, hamper, discredit and devalue the plan which will, in all probability lead to the downfall of the company and destitution for the employees. Do you really want that?

The referendum about the EU left us in no doubt that the majority wanted to leave.

We must be commited to working together for the good of our country and our people to make Britain great again. For too long we have been hamstrung by the EU. What began as a common market for trade has morphed into a political monstrosity that is not fit for purpose.

Don’t let the negatives of some of the politicians sway your decision, especially those that are following option three above.

Britain keeps its promises

Michael Shaw, via email

Britain keeps its promises, particularly to those most in need.

For 10 years, our commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of our national income on aid has been testament to that, and featured in all the major political party manifestos running up to the last general election.

I am proud of the UK’s history of providing life-saving aid to the world’s most vulnerable children.

It is the right thing to do, and it shows the world that we are bigger than just ourselves.

This election must be an opportunity for all parties to reaffirm that commitment.

We are big enough to help people both at home and abroad.

