YEP Letters: July 29

Check out today’s YEP letters

Remembering the heyday of punk

Terry Maunder, Kirkstall

I was pleased to see John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten on the front of YEP Retro 1976.

1976 was, of course, the year that the first UK “punk” single was released, namely New Rose by The Damned;the year Bill Grundy interviewed The Sex Pistols which resulted in a backlash regarding their language and this resulted in the “Anarchy” tour of that year, with The Clash, The Damned and The Heartbreakers, having lots of gigs cancelled. The original first pressing of the single Anarchy In The UK was a demo on EMI as well as an official release but withdrawn in January 1977 after the Grundy incident. I moved to London in 1978 and Lydon walked into The George Robey pub in Finsbury Park, his manor, one night, chatting with punters and accepting a pint from someone. I also saw The Sex Pistols at Heathrow when they were on their way to America after playing their final UK gig at Huddersfield Ivanhoe’s Club on Christmas Day 1977, which I was pleased to be able to get to. I’m pretty sure Sid Vicious did not have his bass plugged in but they were great.

Consultation needed on traveller policy

Coun Barry Anderson, Conservative Group Housing Spokesman, Adel & Wharfedale Ward

It was interesting to read of the ruling administration’s proposals to create ‘negotiated stopping sites’ for gypsy and traveller families in the YEP this week (‘Travellers given 28-day amnesty’ July 26).

Whilst the problem of unauthorised encampments has indeed been long running I am far from certain that this approach will be supported by residents who live close to any of the proposed new sites.

The costs of unauthorised encampments is significant and clearly, whether we like it or not, these encampments do happen and something does need to be done to prevent the impact they can have on local communities.

The people of Alwoodley have recently had to deal with two such encampments in the space of two weeks on their village green – a situation that was quite clearly entirely inappropriate. However, creating these nine rolling sites will mean that areas of Leeds will potentially end up suffering the same disruption that Alwoodley residents have done, will this be acceptable to them and perhaps more importantly will communities be consulted on this issue?

I accept that the proposal is to have a ‘rolling’ approach and that one site will not be used more than once in a 12 month period but is this realistic?

There have been 39 unauthorised encampments in Leeds between December 2016 and May 2017, this does not cover the busiest period over the summer months so what are we looking at as an annual total? Probably in the region of 100 – will there have to be over 100 sites identified to deliver the rolling stopping sites? Does this mean that nearly every community in the city could be affected? If so a wide ranging consultation is needed to allow residents to have their say on what could be a controversial and disruptive policy.

Waste of money

Mrs J Green, Leeds

In reply to Paul Annis’ letter of July 26th, we are all aware of the Highway Code and the rules for road users on our carriageways.

However, it was interesting to note that he feels he is not obliged to use the new superhighway, electing to cycle where he chooses just because he can. Leeds City Council must be crying in their cornflakes to find that the £29m superhighway is proving to be so unpopular considering it was built solely in the interest of cyclists like him for their safety and in consideration of other road users whose progress is often slowed by cyclists. His choice to ignore the cycle way proves my point, that it is a sheer waste of money. If he became a victim of an accident on a main thoroughfare when there is a facility available, who would be to to blame? That was the gist of my previous letter which he chose to ignore.

It goes without saying that I certainly am not envious of the freedom of cycling as he supposes, his remarks are only a sad reflection of the arrogance prevalent today. There is no freedom from breathing traffic fumes or a potential wobble in the slip stream of heavy vehicles particularly in bad weather. The cheap solo method of travel, low maintenance do not appeal either. In my view the cycle way should be made a legitimate part of the highway and carry some penalty if is not made use of by cyclists.

Don’t ride on pavements

Ernest Lundy, by email

After reading the diatribe against Mrs J Green by Paul Annis (YEP Letters July 26) on the subject of cycles versus cars, I feel bound to comment.

His statement that cyclists do not kill or cause injury to others is a nonsense. I know a number of pedestrians who have been knocked over by pavement riding cyclists, and on numerous occasions they have created accidents by the stupid things they do.

Also to suggest that they do not need insurance is a laugh. As for his comments, in which he quotes the Highway Code sections relating to cyclists and their safety, I will make no further observations other than to say the same Highway Code states: that cyclists must not ride on pavements.

Rugby league memories

Peter Haddington, Bradford

HOW I enjoy reading your Retro part of the YEP featuring years gone by, but one article really caught my eye in the July 22 edition which featured former Hunslet rugby league forward Ted Carroll whose nose appeared to point in all directions of the compass.

Ted had one or two pubs in Leeds including the Hyde Park Hotel, and a few in Ilkley as well. I used to visit his pub when he had the Station Hotel in Ilkley. Ted was a character and told me several stories about his playing days.

Ted was not the biggest forward to play the game, but was as hard as granite, fearless, and a crowd pleaser. His crooked nose was quite unique and made him some money as he featured in several films including Flash Gordon, The Railway Children, and Kes. He also appeared in Emmerdale Farm and Coronation Street.

The model on the bar pictured alongside him in the YEP was the perfect likeness and Ted was very knowledgeable about rugby league and always a perfect gentleman.

Having followed Leeds all my life I have also followed the game in general and have an affection with some other clubs, one of which is Hunslet.

I visit the Garden Gate pub in South Leeds sometimes where they have a good collection of rugby league memorabilia including old photos on the walls. It is also a meeting place for former Hunslet players, and two of the best forwards I have ever seen played for Hunslet in Geoff Gunney and Dennis Hartley. Years ago the Hunslet and Leeds teams were more closely matched than today, and I’ve seen Hunslet beat Leeds at Parkside on more than one occasion. I will always remember the hordes of spectators going down Parkside Lane to watch a Hunslet v Leeds derby. Hunslet was a breeding ground for rugby league players back then. It is good that this once greatand famous club should be remembered. I still hear people talk about that wonderful cup final in 1965 against Wigan.

Pensions blow to workers

DS Boyes, Leeds 13

YET another savage blow to the interests of the workers of this country, as State Pension Age is advanced yet again, to 68.

This will disadvantage millions more currently aged between 37 and 45, especially women. Although the report this was based on has been with government for over six months, there was no mention in the recent general election manifesto, the reason obvious. As ever it’s all about saving money, but money is thrown away by the billions on e.g. HS2, while the ordinary citizens are told it’s austerity for you. Will MPs have to wait another eight years for their lavish pensions? I doubt it. If youth unemployment is a problem now, how does making old people work longer help them? The irony being, that most unable to work to age 68, will be entitled to means tested benefits of some sort, so negate any perceived savings. When State Pension first introduced in 1908 at 25p a week from age 70, not many lived long enough to draw it due to harsh conditions then. With a Conservative government those hard times are on their way back.