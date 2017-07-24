YEP Letters: July 24

Check out today’s YEP letters

We need English parliament in Leeds

Robert Craig, by email

The government has announced the next stage of HS2, with the awarding of contracts and the routes of the Manchester and Leeds arms.

Lord Andrew Adonis thought one day that it would be nice to have to spend less time on the train to Manchester.

Next thing, the UK is committed to squandering billions on HS2, the most expensive rail project in the world.

With Britain in a financial crisis of the Tories making, how can the government waste billions on HS2, Hinkley C (doubling electricity prices) and Trident?

HS3 across the north should be given priority over HS2, which will draw wealth and talent away from the north to London and the south east. At the very least, HS2 should begin construction in the north; not in London. Britain is too centralised; there needs to be an English parliament in Leeds.

Pledge to keep city moving – your views

Transport bosses in Leeds have made a renewed pledge to “keep the city moving” as the next stage of a major £180m overhaul of the bus network approaches. And an inquiry panel set up to examine the improvements needed to bus services in the city has been told that reducing congestion “pinch points” and tackling “micro” issues are key to any wider transport ambitions. The Leeds City Council commissioned cross-party inquiry has already made nine key recommendations- with ideas including more work on opening up the city’s bus service market in the context of new deregulation powers air quality improvement measures and more “robust” accountability to be imposed on operators. A detailed action plan has now been ordered by early 2018. We asked YEP readers for their views on the issue and here’s what some of them said on social media..

Sarah Flynn

Get rid of bus lanes! Not enough of them to make a difference. Hate to be stuck in traffic and then one bus manages to get in front of you via a bus lane and then make your journey even slower!

David Watson

I thought it strange when I read the council want to get things moving, until I read they only mean buses.

Typical Leeds Council, ruining the roads to create congestion to try and force everyone to follow their ideals. Most people on buses don’t want to be on a bus, no one in a car wants to be on a bus! Get rid of bus lanes, move bus stops off the road into lay-bys, stop placing bus stops opposite each other and close to junctions, and stop it with these ridiculously underused obscenely expensive cycle lanes. As for all the ‘20 zones’, they don’t make any difference. Residential streets used to see traffic average 22mph when they were 30s, now they’re 20s the traffic does 21. How many of our millions has been wasted on thousands of signs and markings for no improvement whatsoever?

Yaki Kadafi

It’s the cyclists and stupid cycle lanes adding to the already existing problems.

I’ve seen many cyclists not even use cycle lanes. Also the stupid 1.5m gap to pass rule is absurd. If they ride more than one abreast and 1.5m away from the kerb then it’s impossible to pass.

Edwin Thomas Collins

Don’t get me started on Horsforth roundabout, Kirkstall Road or three race track that is the ring road.

Jill Rodgers

They are not doing the King Lane roundabout yet. It needs urgently doing. The traffic on that road is atrocious in rush hour.

Simon Aspinall

Add to the transport network with better faster broadband so more people can work from home and disincentivise people from driving to work who live within three miles of their workplace (obvious exceptions being made such as those with disabilities and older workers).

karmapaymentplan, via website

I had to get the bus the other day, absolute nightmare, took about 30 mins to go two miles. Cost £2.80 too, regretting not getting an Über. Glad I cycle to work 99 per cent of the time, far quicker!

Momentum in favour of change

Don Burslam, Dewsbury

Mr Blair’s intervention over Brexit has prompted the predictable reaction. His comments are certainly of doubtful value to the remainers.

Nevertheless there is a certain momentum in favour of a change in attitude to such an important decision. When all the arguments are once more marshalled by Brexiteers, there is one thing that trumps all the arguments.

That is of course the economic situation of the economy and there is plenty of evidence that the barometer is pointing at storms ahead.

The outlook of the multinationals is crucial in this. They are concerned at our voluntary exclusion from our closest market in favour of some ill-defined search for a mythical paradise across the seas.

Don’t underestimate the craftiness of politicians to shuffle into a new position in relation to Europe as the direction of the wind changes.

Campaign against airport expansion

DS Boyes, Leeds 13

DURING a lull at Wimbledon, I switched channels to watch new Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel’s maiden speech in the House of Commons.

Sadly as ever, little more than a handful of MPs were in attendance. He spoke very well, magnanimous to his predecessor Greg Mulholland, although some might not agree with his opinion that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, when the real issue is obviously one of overpopulation putting an intolerable strain on resources of water, food and energy and everything else.

Although, if Mr Sobel wants to improve things, maybe he ought to campaign against continued expansion at Leeds and Bradford Airport, as this is known to be raining pollution down on his constituents in Otley.

But of all the claims on damage to the environment against motor vehicles and now even gas boilers, according to one supplier of electric storage heaters the emissions from jet engines are never mentioned, or measured with only drivers, especially diesel ones, the target for any restrictions on use or punitive taxation.

As Oscar Wilde said: “You can’t make people good by act of Parliament”, nor can you control the weather which has changed from warm to cold, dry to wet etc over millions of years all by itself, this phenomenon called nature.

BBC stars not worth money

Dave Croucher, Doncaster

After watching on TV the salaries being paid to some of the so-called personalities I, along with many more viewers, will be shocked and asking why?

Every viewer in the country should be asking “why is all this licence money being wasted on people whose main job is to read off an autocue”? There is no wonder we are being served up with programmes dating from as far back as the 1940s, 50s and 60s. Stop paying them these extortionate salaries. If they are not happy, let them go, there are thousands of people out there who would jump at the chance of one of these jobs and would do a equally efficient job, these so-called stars are not worth these prices.

Let the BBC be the training ground for the industry, we don’t want these people being paid more in one year than many working class people will never be paid in their lifetime, if they want the wage gender gap to come down, then pay these greedy male employees less and give us value for the licence fee. Top Gear should have taught the BBC that high wages is no proof of a programme’s success.