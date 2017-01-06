YEP Letters: January 6

Check out today’s YEP letters

Cycle lanes only benefit the few

Andrew Kilburn, Garforth

I HAVE travelled from Garforth to Leeds General Infirmary every day for the last nine weeks and have been able to observe the usage of the cycle lane from the A63 to the Woodpecker junction.

In this time I have counted eight users, one of which was cycling in the wrong direction and another who was keeping up with 40mph traffic on the downhill section (passing a bus stop where a mother and toddler were waiting) without slowing down. However, I’m glad to report that on Thursday morning it was being put to full use... by pedestrians! They were taking advantage of the fact that Leeds City Council had de-iced the cycle lane but not the pavement. Never, in the field of personal transport, has so much been spent by so many on so few.

Final nail in coffin for market traders

Joe Cooney, Leeds 15

with reference to your headline (Yorkshire Evening Post, 23 December 2016) regarding the shopping boom in Leeds, you shoudl have added ‘doom’ to the headline relating to what Leeds City Council has caused to the traders inside and the traders outside of Kirkgate Market since they allowed the Victoria Gate John Lewis Centre to be built on the market car park, which in my opinion has put the final nail in the coffin for the traders.

I know the council will say they’ve built a new car park, but very few people use it because the parking charges are very dear.

Also Leeds City Council have a lot to answer to Leeds citizens for the ridiculous £13.5m spent on creating an open space inside the market with a few wooden benches to sit on and a few shops that don’t seem to be trading.

The council and the market manager should be made to move their desks and telephones into that space and sit on the benches under the leaking roof which still has to be repaired.

I hope these people have a hard working 2017 trying to repair the destruction they have caused.

Brownlees deserved recognition

F&A Ward, Leeds 8

Once again the silly season is upon us, when the highest accolades are awarded, not to scientists, technologists or educationalists, but to a millionaire tennis player who in the past has made quite derogatory remarks about England, an athlete who wasn’t born here, doesn’t live or train here, a comedian who’s been around forever and a “popstar” turned fashion designer who allegedly has a team of designers doing the work she gets credit for.

The decision-makers may say these awards are given for their charity work but we all know that it’s the public and the media and other influences that got them these awards. Many of these recipients are so rich they could donate to half a dozen charities and not notice the money has gone.

I understand the late George Michael donated thousands to charity but no-one knew until after his death. That’s the real way to work for charities, not use it as a tax write-off then gleefully accept a knighthood.

By all means award the OBE or CBE to sportspeople and entertainers, but not the highest accolade. That should be reserved for people like Jane Tomlinson who, in her short life achieved more than many of these high profile sportspeople and whose legacy lives on. There are many other people who quietly and modestly go about raising funds or working for

the good of the community who should be recognised, but who would probably, in their modesty, refuse the honour.

And while these honours were being handed out, why were the Brownlee brothers not on the list? They’ve done more to raise the profile of the triathlon than any other athlete, and they worked so hard in the early days before the media even knew about them or their sport. And that’s before Alistair’s selfless act of helping his brother across the line in the final of the World Series. I think the readers of the YEP would agree that they deserve as much recognition as all the high-profile sportspeople.

Fox hunting ‘not of this century’

Terry Maunder, Kirkstall

I have finally calmed down enough after reading the letter by D S Boyes (YEP letters January 3) to reply (fairly) rationally.

So, fox hunting is a “thoroughly enjoyable day out for hunter” is it?

Tell that to the fox being pursued by bullying, tally-ho people on horseback accompanied by dogs who are trained to kill foxes by fox puppies being tossed to them. Very ethical. It’s a class issue is it, protesting against it?

The implication being that those of us who want to protect wildlife from these vile people are the “lower” class lumpenproletariat who do not appreciate our social “betters” and their entertainment.

Domestic livestock is only that because human beings have contained and corralled them: of course a wild hunter will try to get them if it’s easier than hunting something roaming free.

You created the situation, not foxes - they are trying to use it to their advantage. It’s physiology and need.

Mr Boyes belongs to that same group of people that a group called Hunt The Hunters try to “out” and shame - killing animals for “fun” and it’s despicable and not of this century.

A final question: would you like to be hunted by people on horseback with a pack of dogs? Thought not.

Poverty of Bible knowledge

Rev Robin Paterson, Leeds 15

Oh dear! I have been told by many that this is a “Christian country”.

Correspondent Mavis Harrison (YEP 3rd January) is the third in a row using Holy Scripture in error. The first said that the Ten Commandments were Christian - wrong. The 10 Cs originate in Hebrew scripture.

The second writer said the Bible mentions that God helps those who help themselves - wrong. Nowhere does the Bible say that. At the risk of being flip though it does appear in the world of finance that God does indeed help those who literally help themselves. All three writers show a poverty of knowledge regarding the Holy Bible.

Mavis Harrison, our third writer, is an authority on sin. She needs to find the Jesus quote “Let the one who is without sin, cast the first stone”.

I invite her do the homework and find the passage for herself, it might do her good. Kicking someone while they are down and rubbishing their confession of faith is definitely not Christian and not British - at least it didn’t use to be.

Karen Matthews paid for her errors according to the law but that is not enough it seems.

Volunteer for Barnardo’s

Jo Hunt, Volunteering & Community Engagement Advisor, Barnardo’s

The start of a new year when people are thinking about making resolutions is the perfect time to consider volunteering for Barnardo’s.

The charity currently has 20,000 volunteers across UK, from all walks of life, ages and abilities, but is keen to recruit more people willing to donate their time in 2017.

Volunteers help Barnardo’s in a variety of ways - directly with children and young people, volunteering in the charity’s shops and offices or helping to raise vital funds. Barnardo’s also has special opportunities for employee volunteering where companies allow their staff to volunteer for a day, young volunteers, interns and university students.

All Barnardo’s volunteers are given full training and support.

Volunteers get involved for many reasons - to support our work and cause, to do something unusual and inspiring or to learn new skills. It is fun and rewarding, an opportunity to meet new people and can be a stepping stone to a new career, helping you to gain the skills you need for a new role or job.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Barnardo’s, please contact me by email at jo.hunt@barnardos.org.uk or go to www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering.

Finally I would also like to thank all of our existing volunteers who have supported us throughout 2016 - their contribution is invaluable, we simply couldn’t exist without their support.