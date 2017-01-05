YEP Letters: January 5

Check out today’s YEP letters

Spend cash to stop more floods

A Hague, Leeds 9

I notice that Leeds City Council intend spending many millions to improve transport and railways but why not spend some on preventing more flooding on Kirkstall Road?

Surely widening the River Aire by a metre for five miles would solve it for a fraction of the money (£270m) that is planned to spend.

Maybe directing flood water to go into disused mines would be a cheaper way of solving the problem.

‘Scandalous conduct’ over council tax

James Kirk, Middleton

As we move into the new year facing a council tax increase of four per cent, I find it increasingly irksome the more I read into the scandalous conduct of several councillors who deliberately made a conscious decision to avoid making payments that the rest of us mere mortals are subject to.

The council has named only two of the four councillors issued with liability orders, and refuses to say whether there are more who received a summons, but subsequently paid any monies owed to avoid being made subject to a court order.

Both councillors identified issued contrite, apologetic statements containing such phrases as: “I have no excuse for not keeping on top of my bills.” “An unacceptable oversight.”

A clear admission of opprobrious conduct!

There are several issues I feel have yet to be fully addressed and answered by the executive committee.

A liability order is the final stage in recovering money owed. An option only taken when all other avenues have been exhausted.

How could councillors elected to represent the people be allowed to repeatedly ignore the requests for payments prior to the order being issued?

Leeds City Council has said that none of its councillors took part in annual budget meetings over the last two years while being in council tax arrears, as it is an offence to vote in such meetings if they are more than two months in arrears.

Two years! How long were they allowed to be in arrears? And how many were in arrears over a two year period?

If the council can get your employer to pay your unpaid council tax direct from your wages, why could it not deduct money from councillors allowances, when a council statement reads ‘We would rather make suitable payment arrangements with you than use powers granted by the magistrate.’

What personal reasons prevent the council from naming one of the four councillors taken to court for failing to pay their council tax bills? When ‘personal reasons’ is not a legitimate excuse for committing an offence.

It was the name of the individual that was requested, his or her circumstances prior to, or after the offence are irrelevant.

Should identifying the individual be so traumatic, surely that person is not at present in a fit state to perform their civic duty.

Right to choose on travel

Julie Stephenson, Morley

Well done Councillor Richard Lewis.

I really enjoyed reading your letter (Letters, December 26) about gritting the roads and cycle lanes. I start work early on a morning (4am) and often see the gritters out and about.

The use of the cycle lanes is getting more and more popular. People should have the right to choose which way to travel.

Some of the drivers need to open their eyes!

Ode to Frank

Geoff Hall, Alwoodley

HERE is an ode to 25 years of walking with Wilkinson in the YEP:

Frank and Pauline - what a team,

Walking the Dales has been a dream,

For many a year they’ve done us proud,

Plodding on with big skies and cloud,

Many thanks for your endeavour,

We have all had so much pleasure.

Honours for our carers

D Angood, by email

Your comment of December 31 has a thought that will probably echo through the minds of many.

The question is;:“Why do they always give honours to mostly household names who have been successful in the field of their choice”?

They have been successful because they have trained and persevered and in many cases been supported by family who have made and accepted sacrifices.

They may also have been funded by outside sources which has enabled them to concentrate on their success.

They have been allowed a choice to follow their “dream”, and their dream has come true. Is it really necessary to reward them further?

These further rewards, are they in recognition of success or for bringing some glory to the nation? Bringing glory is acceptable to most but because they have reached their peak through a lot of funding from outside sources surely the fame and fortune that brings is reward enough.

There are many who never get that chance even though they make the same sacrifices for their own satisfaction and reward.

What of the people who do not have the choice to follow their “dream”, not because they do not want to, but because the circumstances of their lives do not allow them to be able to make a choice.

Who would choose to be a carer? Yet their contribution to the fabric of this nation is no less a factor than a successful sportsperson or celebrity, if not more so.

They are the unsung heroes of this world and the only reward is the safety and happiness of the loved one they care for. Their biggest fear is what will happen to their loved one when they are no longer able to give. Young or old they are unstinting in their care, making a sacrifice of their own wishes upon the altar of care.

Every one knows of them and the government recognises their contribution yet rewards them with frugality.

Choose some of those who are on call 24/7, 52 weeks of the year, not because they want to be but feel they have no choice.

In a sense they have a choice -to care or not to care- but the alternative to them not caring is not something that is acceptable to them.

Think more in the future of those who are deserving of recognition and what they would like to see as a reward.

One can wager that the reward they desired would be more help for the carer and the cared for and not some “gong” for themselves.

Who puts these people up for these honours?

Let the powers that be make the nomination process simpler so that a friend or relative can recommend one of those unsung heroes, because they have seen the sacrifices made, sacrifices made in some cases over a lifetime.

Money no object for HS2

Judy Goodwin, Altofts

I fully endorse every thing Mr Burgess said in his letter about HS2 (YEP Letters January 3).

I would like to add where is the £55 billion and rising coming from?

We are seeing cut backs in most government departments except those sacred cows overseas aid and the NHS, this because we are living above our means, yet money appears no object when it comes to this monstrosity.

Also the MPs who refuse to address local concerns should remember there will be a election any time in the next two years, we will not forget their indifference.

Congratulations to talented Troy

Coun Wyn Kidger, Morley

I watched the fantastic Sally Wainwright’s ‘Walk to Invisible’ about our own the Brontes family.

What a fantastic production this was, showing our beautiful county and also starring Morley’s Troy Tipple.

Troy also is appearing in ‘Strictly Ballroom ‘ at the Playhouse in Leeds.

I also watched this wonderful show last week and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Troy.