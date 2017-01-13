YEP Letters: January 13

Check out today’s YEP letters

Cycling: a healthy way to travel

David Dowden, cyclist, car and bus user, Pudsey

I’m writing complaining about what appears to be a biased stance against cyclists and Leeds City Council.

A letter from a Mr Andrew Kilburn was published on January 3 and then appeared again three days later on January 6. On the second occasion this letter also included a large colour photograph of an empty cycle lane. Without getting too bogged down with a debate on cycle lanes it’s worth stating these are provided to help encouraging healthy modes of transportation, especially with a pending obesity crisis which will cost the NHS billions. Cycling and walking also helps address issues we have with traffic congestion, and illegal air quality standards in Leeds.

It is also worth noting the vast majority of funding for the new Leeds and Bradford cycle highway was from from central government following a successful bid and not from local authority funds.

Support single voice for Yorkshire

Michael McGowan, Former Labour MEP for Leeds, Chapel Allerton

A recent report in the Yorkshire Post of the plan to elect a Yorkshire voice to speak on behalf of the whole region is a welcome move in the right direction and deserves the support across the county.

Whilst the UK has become one of the most centralised countries in Europe regionalism has benefitted so much of the rest of Europe.

More than 200 regions in Europe have a base in Brussels whilst local authorities in Yorkshire have had nothing in the European capital since the closure of the very modest presence of Yorkshire Forward the regional development agency which was abolished by central government.

Whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, the Yorkshire region needs to have a profile and clout which compares with the likes of Bavaria in Germany and Catalonia in Spain.

I hope local authorities, political parties, and the public of Yorkshire will unite in supporting the proposal for a single voice for the whole of the region and grab this opportunity as a first step to real devolution to give Yorkshire a profile and influence in the UK, in Europe and internationally which is long over due.

Driving in a different way

Michael Gill, St Albans

I read with interest about the West Yorkshire Coroner David Hinchcliff who was banned from driving for six months for low level offences under the totting up process.

Ten years ago I awaited a court appearance for similar offences. In order to mitigate my sentence, I was advised to contact a police driving expert for a one to one safe driving course. The tutor sat in my car with me four hours and changed my driving style forever. Having always driven for a living, I had managed to convince myself that it was impossible to avoid points and that the system was unfair.

Needless to say, my mindset was totally wrong and I learned to drive in a totally different way. Since then I have not amassed any penalty points at all.

Brexit will cost money

John Cole, Baildon

One of the untruths spread by the Brexiteers in the run-up to June 23 was that leaving the EU would free-up £350 million per week that could be allocated to the NHS.

Since June 24 the “Leave” campaign has distanced itself from this false promise.

In recent months two things have become abundantly clear. First that Brexit, rather than saving money is going to cost money. This will be partly in terms of lower economic activity (reduced GDP) and partly in terms of necessary increased administrative expenditure. An example of the latter is the need to reintroduce more detailed customs controls. Secondly, on another front, this week has revealed that the NHS is under huge financial stress.

Can I therefore suggest that HM Government organise a second referendum whereby voters can choose whether to proceed with Brexit or alternatively Remain and allocate the money thereby saved to our struggling health service?

Sick of reality TV shows

R Kimble, Hawksworth

I agreed with Jayne Dawson’s comments about the Let It Shine “talent” show.

It made me realise how utterly sick I am as well of so-called “reality” shows with so- called “celebrities” I’ve either never heard of or who are well past their sell-by date.

Who cares about them being on a sugarless farm really? What I find offensive is they way they whinge and moan about minor obstructions, making out they’re suffering when there are people in Aleppo who would give anything to be in their position.

Shame on you also ITV for even showing this trite, vacuous, specious and tasteless rubbish.

Twilight’s last gleaming

M E Wright, Harrogate

IN his ‘Twilight of the gas lamps’ letter ( YEP letters January 9), Philip Tordoff states that some lingered on in Leeds into the early 21st century.

Half a dozen or so remain in the green and tranquil Georgian oasis of Queen Square, off Woodhouse Lane, just beyond the Merrion Centre – blink and you’ll miss it!

Vision in the age of Trump

Robert Reynolds, Batley

AS we await the inauguration of the 45th President of the USA, it is an appropriate time to look back and ponder. Our world is, once again, ruled by pygmies.

Politicians who know and understand nothing, with the courage to do little. As our world cries out for leadership and deliverance, we get more mediocrity.

Yet in adversity we have always found a saviour.

In 1933, America elected a President who understood how the world worked.

If you do not understand where we are, but care about where we are going, read that speech.

It is relevant today as ever, because “when there is no vision the people will perish”.

Red line on parking

Dick Spreadbury, Liversedge

I HAVE an idea for addressing the problems of childhood obesity, parking mayhem around schools and cash-strapped councils.

Red line road markings for a 300m radius centred on all schools. Charge parents £52 a year for a pick up / drop off permit. The result? Kids would have to walk to school (horror), or at least walk 600m a day. Councils (or schools) would get some money to spend on their vanity projects or the bare necessities.

Nominate unsung heroes

Stephen Ryan, Head of the North, Diabetes UK

We are searching for those unsung heroes in the community who go above and beyond what is expected of them to help support people with diabetes.

Every year thousands of people volunteer aside hours of their time to Diabetes UK and their efforts make a real difference to the lives of those living with the condition. Our Inspire Awards are a chance to thank them for their contributions and highlight how their work has had a positive impact on the lives of others.

We want to pay tribute to our incredible volunteers for the extraordinary support they give and their sheer hard work. The wide-reaching work of Diabetes UK would not be possible without their support and dedication.

From fundraising to campaigning to supporting others, there are lots of ways that volunteers help support people with diabetes.

Nominations for 2016 are now open and will close on 17th February 2017. Our winners are chosen by judging panels across the UK and will be presented with their award at the regional and national Make a Difference conferences held in early 2016.

The winners of these awards will then be placed in a pool to be judged for the UK-wide Inspire Awards which will be presented in summer 2016.

These awards recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals as well as group volunteer efforts. To select the award you would like to make a nomination for, visit our website at www.diabetes.org.uk/inspire-nominate and fill in an online nomination form.