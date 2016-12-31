YEP Letters: December 31

Check out today’s YEP letters

Labour also let down the miners

Judy Goodwin, Altofts

When saying that the miners at Kellingley have been let down by government I do hope Yvette Cooper is also speaking about the government she was part of.

It’s common knowledge that her old boss Tony Blair closed more coal mines than Margaret Thatcher, and her other old boss signed us up to the Kyoto agreement putting the final nail in the coffin for mining in this country.

I don’t recall Ms Cooper having her photo taken looking forlorn in front of mine workings demanding they help the miners.

Pledge to keep communities safe in 2017

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner

I would like to wish everyone all the best for 2017.

At this time of year my thoughts are especially with those that selflessly work through the festive period putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us all safe.

I’d like to thank every member of West Yorkshire Police, the Fire and Rescue Service, health services and community volunteers throughout the county and would ask everyone to spare a thought for their hard and inspiring work.

We have had some challenging and deeply awful times in 2016.

The brutal murder of the wonderful Jo Cox MP is a day that our communities and I will not forget, but it is also important for us to remember the incredibly our communities’ responded.

Millions of pounds have been raised for good causes following the murder of Jo, thousands of people lined the streets of Wakefield to show their respects at the funeral of a father and daughter killed in a house fire, and there was a large and continuing response to the Boxing Day flooding in Bradford, Leeds and Calderdale over the past 12 months.

I have just released the new Police and Crime Plan following extensive consultation.

We have made commitments to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, safeguard vulnerable people, make sure criminals justice works for our communities and to support victims and witnesses.

I will be working tirelessly with the police and with our many partners but also with our communities, to deliver on these commitments set out in the Plan.

I am sure 2017 will bring many challenges as well as opportunities and we will carry on learning and understanding lessons and never be complacent.

There’s a huge task ahead of us but I am confident that if we all work together, we can continue to keep our communities safe and feeling safe.

Have a fantastic New Year.

Who to trust?

Alex Gillies, Leeds 14

Gee four councillors were late paying their council tax and should be named and shamed.

Every council in the country writes off billions of pounds every year as unrecoverable rate and rent arrears. Why? Because the Corbynites, do-gooders and that ilk say it’s against their human rights to have people on benefits the indignity of having these paid at source i.e. our money that we workers pay into the so-called pot. They that want us to trust those people to pay their rates/rents (which most do) haven’t a scooby that these are the last thing in the household budget to be considered for payment. Nigh on every household have their earnings/pensions/benefits paid into a bank, building society or post office account. Do like I do, pay monthly direct debit to all my yearly outgoings and then you can forget the hassle of constant reminders. Sadly trust is a word that you can’t trust in today’s society.

Misuse of power

Phil Crowther, Bingley

The article by the YEP about certain councillors failing to pay council tax was detailed and a damning indictment of the attitude some of those councillors have towards those they represent but, even worse, the contempt LCC has for its citizens.

Firstly, the excuses used by those councillors accused were, many will believe, nothing other than attempts to avoid payment.

The unpaid amounts were significant sums not just an odd payment missed.

Those involved would have bank accounts and direct debits are what many use to prevent non payment. So to claim “ it was an oversight “ or “I forgot due to ....... “ is frankly being economical with the truth.

Secondly, for LCC to use ratepayers money in legal costs to prevent those involved being named is an appalling misuse of power and directly the opposite of what open and accountable organisations working totally for the benefit of the citizens should be.

At the time of writing LCC have held up their hands and admitted wrong doing.

In conclusion, congratulations to Frank Wilkinson on reaching his 25th anniversary of “ Walking with Wilkinson”. The pleasure he has given to thousands of his followers is a highlight of YEP’s long history.

A horrible year

T Maunder, Kirkstall

Well, what a year.

Apparently, the most commonly used word in one survey is “surreal”. I can think of other words to describe 2016.

Trump. Brexit and it’s attendant nastiness by certain groups. Terrorist attacks in Europe.

The continued lack of interest in certain sections of the media regarding Aleppo whilst printing lies about migrants and using Nazi - style images of those unfortunate people: remember the drownings? At home, the continued destruction by stealth of the NHS, the continued bullying of vulnerable people, the political hypocrisy.

The deaths of so many musicians of whom Bowie, Prince and Cohen were most covered by the media. Surreal is not the word, horrible is a better word.

Thank you, nevertheless, to those readers who took the time to respond to my letters and thanks for printing them. Have a good enough 2017.