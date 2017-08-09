YEP Letters: August 9

Check out today’s YEP letters

Long may town hall lions stay silent

John Appleyard, Liversedge

I’m currently reading Stuart Maconie’s book on the Jarrow march of 1936 which travelled through Leeds on its way to London.

Stuart reminds us in the book that its the 150th anniversary this year of the four stone lions outside the main entrance to Leeds Town Hall.

The four stone lions made out of Portland stone were carved by the sculptor William Day Keyworth in 1867 at a cost of £500.

Legend has it that if the town hall clock strikes 13 then the lions will roar and roam the streets of Leeds.

Long may the lions stay silent!

Pavement parking is risk to pedestrians

Janet Porter, by email

I HAVE complained to the police several times - including to the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police - regarding parking of not just cars but large vans and lorries - partly or fully on public footpaths.

The police seem unable or unwilling to act against these drivers who put pedestrians at risk. Parking on footpaths has become a widely-accepted practice even though it is threat to pedestrians.

As it is an offence to drive on a public footpath then drivers parked on footpaths must have had to break the law to be there. Drivers seem to be more concerned that their vehicles are not hit by other vehicles than they are for pedestrians especially the elderly, disabled or children either walking or in pushchairs.

The vehicles block the pavement access for wheelchair users and for prams. Pedestrians should feel safe on the footpaths and not be constantly threatened by vehicles mounting the pavements to park.

Parking properly on the road on the other hand, does in fact have a beneficial effect as it slows down the other traffic.

It also means damage is not done to the footpaths which are not designed for heavy vehicles. After all it is we the council tax payers who foot the bill for this unnecessary damage.

Brexit gloom and doom

Mrs J Green, Leeds

I NOTE that John Cole’s letter (YEP August 3) , gave us yet another glimpse of the gloom and doom we can expect if Brexit isn’t cancelled forthwith.

Although I do admire his tenacity, he is like a limpet on a sinking ship. I almost lost the reason for his point that we should ignore the experts’ advice at our peril, the experts are economists and Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England.

Mr Carney is well know for his iffy forecasts, a few years ago he was likened to an “unreliable boyfriend” for blowing hot and cold over the interest rates. He is also well known as anti Brexit. However, in a recent statement Mr Carney has given the City of London a vote of confidence saying that the future of the financial sector will continue to prosper following Brexit. Which differs somewhat from Mr Cole’s report that leaving will cause economic damage to the UK. Negotiations are ongoing despite the scaremongers and attempts to delay the progress.

As it is we are still in the EU and will be at least for the next two years, any forecasts and predictions of woe would be only an educated guess as the markets fluctuate daily and any unforeseen event could change everything.

Only when the UK is free of the restraints of the EU will we be able to view the economy with any certainty.

Last week I saw photographs and read about the bravery of our forces in World War One and World War Two. The thought that our forefathers fought and died fighting for our freedom in those places made me even more certain that I would not readily submit to foreign rule in whatever form. By all means keep our friendship with Europe and maintain ties in trade and partnerships, but not in a federation where diktats are issued ruling every part of our lives, and those of 27 other countries whose economies and customs differ so much to ours, and no concessions are given.

We have been a member of the EU for over 40 years and we have not emerged any more successful or better off than we were then, only those with a vested interest in the EU are afraid to give it up.

Whatever else John Cole conjures up in his attempt to make us see his point of view it is certainly wasted on me.

We must stay in single market

Kamran Hussain, Yorkshire & Humber Liberal Democrats Brexit spokesperson

The Eurozone has grown twice as fast as the UK, which in no time has gone from the top of the growth league to the bottom.

The government’s shambolic handling of Brexit, which is denting business confidence by the day, is certainly not helping.

It is ironic that one of the underlying arguments for Brexit was that the British economy was supposedly being held back by a sclerotic Euro zone.

That is not to say that the Euro zone does not still face significant challenges, including the economic imbalances between its northern and southern members, but Britain’s current problems now dwarf this.

The latest estimates suggest that over 40,000 lucrative investment banking jobs will leave the UK if hard Brexit becomes a reality.

How many more jobs needs to go, and how much more tax revenue do we need to lose, before the government realises we must remain in the single market and customs union?

Airport chaos for tourists

Derrick Bond, Shadwell

The chaos at airports throughout Europe appears to be targeted at British holidaymakers under the pretext of anti-terrorist security.

Is it an attempt to make us believe this will be the norm after Brexit?

The solution is simple: on the same basis of anti-terrorist precautions, every French, Spanish, Italian, German and Eastern European lorry coming into the U.K. through Dover, Portsmouth and Plymouth needs to be unloaded and checked.

How long before the Spanish farmers, German industrial giants and French hauliers put pressure on their governments to relax the airport restrictions?

United Nations memorial plea

Brian Hough, by email

i AM acting on behalf of the authorities at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery Busan South Korea, where over 800 British Servicemen are buried.

The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen interred there, and, also of those who died but have no known grave. Copies of the photographs will be placed in the man’s records, and will also be displayed on the walls of the Cemetery Hall of Remembrance for all time.

The following names are just some of the young men from the Yorkshire area who gave their lives in Korea: 2nd Lt Christopher R P Hoare, Pte Harry Arno, Gnr Robert Harrison, Fus Peter Dutto, Cpl Eric Stone, Gnr Malcolm Tinkler, Fus Robert South, Tpr Peter G Dixon, Pte Leslie Brickwood, Fus George Cooper, Pte Kenneth E Doneathy, Maj Charles A H Blake, Gnr Alfred Ogden, Pte Leslie Rolly, Pte JohnHolland.

Any family or friend who lost a loved one in the Korean War 1950-53, and wishes to take part can send the photograph to me. Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Rd, Hyde SK143NP. Cheshire.

If more information is required you can call me on 0161 368 5622 or 07467037742. You can also email bhough116@gmail.com

