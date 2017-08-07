YEP Letters: August 5

Check out today’s YEP letters

Why were personal tapes recorded?

Edna Levi, by email

Out of curiosity, and like thousands more, I shall view the Princess Diana tapes this weekend.

They are not really going to tell what is (practically) already common knowledge, but what I cannot comprehend is why she recorded all these really personal matters in the first instance.

No doubt it was to impose more bad publicity on Prince Charles and certain other members of the royal family, but one can only imagine how her two sons must now be feeling after the wonderful and deserved praise and affection they bestowed on her in their tribute last week.

Using phones at the wheel: what you think..

A third of British drivers are still breaking the law and putting lives at risk by using their mobile phone while driving. Despite penalties for the offence increasing in March 34 per cent of motorists still admit to using a mobile without a handsfree set and there are warnings that the situation could get worse as police numbers are cut. More than a quarter of those questioned for a Kwik Fit survey said they used navigation or GPS functions on their phones while 19 per cent said they answered calls while driving 16 per cent admitted to making calls and one in eight said they read and sent text messages. We asked YEP readers for their views and here’s what some of them said on social media..

Richard Claire Atkinson

Should be a £500 fine and instant 28 day ban. If caught again, three year ban and retake your test, that would knock it on the head.

Mick Lucani

A third? Don’t make me laugh. I say at least 70 per cent do it. No amount of fines bans etc will change it.

Paul Bennett

and I’d go even further. Most car drivers either have a phone in their hand, sat in a ‘cradle’ in the windscreen area (and not just for Google maps or such) and listening to music or a phone conversation with the phone on their laps (through earphones in each ear). It’s alright making laws but you need the resources to uphold them as well.

Luke Senior

Including a section as part of the theory test would help stamp it out from the start. I got caught doing it a while back and the awareness course was an eye opener.

Mike Harrington

I’m not a goodie twoshoes, and I’m not the perfect driver, who is? But it really annoys me when I see people in high end cars talking on the phone. Don’t they have Bluetooth systems? What’s the excuse?

Stephen Morton

Watched a woman on the M180 in her Audi texting away, she never noticed the traffic was moving in front of her and when she saw me looking at her she mouthed something. Never a copper about to catch them.

David Watson

Voice control is on almost every current smart phone, just say ‘OK Google’ or ‘Hey Siri’, then tell it what you want it to do.

On mine if I say ‘send text’ it asks me who to, if they’re in my contacts it might ask which of their numbers to use, then asks what I want to say. After dictating I simply say ‘send’. Same with sat nav, just say ‘OK Google, navigate to xxx’ and it does the rest.

I can even ask what my next appointment is or what I’m doing next Wednesday and it will read it out from my diary.

Set the phone in a cradle and a single touch of the power button (which is allowed) activates it for full voice control. Try it, you’ll be surprised how good it is.

Dino Macak

Ban drivers for life if they are doing it, they never learn.

Tunnels could be used to cover motorways and keep communities safe from dangerous levels of pollution Highways England has announced -days after it emerged five major roads in Leeds are set to breach legal pollution limits. Protective canopies could be built around the country’s busiest roads to soak up fumes the company’s air quality strategy report has said. Here’s what YEP readers said about the proposal on social media..

Dorcas Kirk

Hardly going to fix the problem is it! The pollution is still there. We need less cars on the roads and cleaner fuels. Not a tunnel.

Sarah Hill

And the drivers inside the tunnels exposed to increased pollution? Though as I’m writing I am now assuming that there would be some kind of extraction/ collection whatsit

Bill Palfreman

Petrol cars have never been cleaner.

The problem is a tax system that favours diesel and increasingly arbitrary “standards” that have no bearing on actual health risks.

Carrying on down this road will lead to economic collapse. These measures are supported by radical environmentalists with that in minds.

People should open their eyes to this and realise how much harm it will do them if people and goods cannot move around freely.

Scott Howieson

Where are the £ billions upon billions coming from so that this can funded?

Richard Edwards

Because that sounds cheap and not in any way a massive engineering challenge.

Sophie Blanthorn

What happens when there’s a crash inside a tunnel? Really great safe idea whoever thought of it.

John McCabe

Hang on. They are out lawing disel and petrol cars in 2040....solution to a problem that won’t exist?

Papag, via website

Wonder if our council are considering for even one second that building of new houses along the A58 in vast quantities adds to the pollution of our city , just saying.

Get tough with punishment

Lindon Dove, by email

The recent acid attacks in the news, demonstrate the life changing and lifelong effects of such attacks on their victims.

The families of victims of drunken drivers face lifelong grieving for their lost love ones. The perpetrators, when caught, serve out their much-reduced sentences before getting on with their lives, with little thought to the devastation they have caused.

Is this really justice? What is wrong with our law? Has the concentration on the human rights of prisoners and criminals led to victims feeling isolated and forgotten?

Have the human rights of victims not to be violated become secondary to the rights of the perpetrator?

Rehabilitation is the focus of treatment rather than punishment.

The result, a high rate of reoffending, a scant regard or respect for the law or prison staff, and occasional rioting to demonstrate the criminal is in charge.

We must place greater emphasis on the rights of society and victims to see justice done and less on the rights of criminals to be treated with kid gloves.

Surely the criminal should be required to negate some of their human rights in favour of the victims’.

For goodness sake get tough with punishment. They have made a conscious decision to transgress and should pay the price with full sentences and tough prison regimes.