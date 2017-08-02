YEP Letters: August 2

Check out today’s YEP letters

Inappropriate dress at ceremony

Terry Maunder, Kirkstall

Whilst I would concur that Prince William has a good deal more relevant experience and believability than his father to speak at a Passchendaele Memorial ceremony, am I the only one who finds the fact that Kate Middleton and Theresa May were dressed like fashion models a tad inappropriate?

Those hats alone must have cost (someone) more than a newly-recruited member of the Armed Forces would earn in six months, let alone one month.

Nice drivers in Leeds

LEEDS HAS some of the nicest drivers in the UK. That’s one of the findings from a survey into which UK cities have the nicest and most unkind drivers. Leeds came eighth overall in the ‘nicest’ category and first for letting people walk across pedestrian crossings. The research conducted by car retailer Peter Vardy reveals the key traits that you should have to be seen as a “nice driver”. These include letting people cut in front of you during rush hour and giving right of way to other drivers aswell as being patient with learner drivers and making others aware of any speed cameras ahead. We asked YEP readers for their views on drivers in the city and here’s what some of them said on social media..

Simon Freddie George Harris

As a professional driver have to say Hull is probably top for me, also in Eastern Lancashire like Rochdale and Oldham, nine times out of ten you let someone through they will flash lights to say thanks.

Lee Hardy

Scotland has great drivers. It’s so slow paced they’re not bothered. Leeds certainly does not. Nobody lets anyone go, road rage is through the roof, people are always in such a rush.

Mark Cousins

Clearly written by someone who has not driven round Leeds on a daily basis. Getting a licence makes the majority ignorant of the highway code.

Sally-Ann Grant

I was visiting in May from NZ and was pleasantly surprised how courteous the drivers were.

David Brennan

Had a friend come to visit Leeds a couple of years ago, she remarked on how courteous Leeds drivers were.

I think we are still a pretty fair bunch, it’s the kids in VW Golfs and Audi A3s that wind me up.

Robert North

Used to have back in the seventies but now with people bringing London driving attitudes up here and the youth not giving a damn, it’s dog eat dog.

Brendon Bremner Sullivan

Taxis in Leeds are a nightmare, nearly side swiped by one few weeks ago turning in on me not looking. Bus drivers are poor pulling away not indicating. It’s stress driving around this city.

Martin Walker

Leeds drivers are hardly “nice”! Inconsiderate, pushy, offensive as a few words I’d use.

Helen Hardwick Barry

Taxi drivers are the worst in Leeds...they cut down the wrong lane and then push in like they have right of way.

Scott Lee

Leeds is ok, Newcastle and Hull best, Harrogate stuck up snobs who don’t give an inch. Worst is Bradford.

Joe T Sando

Non of you drive in Manchester day in or out then, as if you did you would think Leeds is the best place on earth to drive.

Martin J Phillips, by email

I was quite surprised to read that Leeds drivers were rated highly in the “nicest” category.

While Leeds folk are generally ‘nice’ people, that all seems to change as soon as they get behind the wheel of a car, it’s as if they are suffering from some sort of Jekyll and Hyde syndrome.

We need an elected mayor

Jim Smith, Whitkirk

Councillor John Illingworth, has said the committee system works well now.

I fundamentally disagree with him, and it’s not about party politics. It’s about accountability. Who was on the committee that allowed millions to be spent on a failed tram and then a trolley bus scheme?

Who was on the committee that allowed millions to be spent on the new cycle lanes? Who is on the committee that is allowing our beautiful parks to go to rack and ruin?

The history books will not tell us who closed the Leeds city tram system in the 1960s. Because it was a committee.

Get an elected mayor. He or she will have to put their head above the parapet, and then we do get true accountability.

Then the good people of Leeds can make their own minds up if the mayor needs sacking or not. We can’t sack a committee.

Fully paid up members

B Leonard, by email

Every day we hear in the news how much we should give to leave the EU or what it will cost the country as they try to make a good deal to leave. Well after watching all the TV coverage of the service at Passchendaele and all the vast loss of life, it is about time that we in England told the EU we are fully paid up members now and forever.

Wish list is unravelling

Harry Brooke, Meanwood

Jeremy Corbyn promised everything to everyone, yet his Santa Claus wish list is unravelling.

Having said he would ‘deal’ with student debt, he now denies this was a pledge.Having seen Jeremy on the cover of the New Musical Express I didn’t know he was a singer. What are his hits? The Great Pretender and The Impossible Dream?

Another insult to motorists

S Kavanagh, Leeds

Mark Allan’s opening paragraph, (YEP Letters July 28) says it all when he says Leeds City Council’s “green” ideas by reducing road widths i.e. cycle lanes, high occupancy lanes etc have largely contributed to congestion by reducing traffic flow, thereby creating standing traffic with engines running. His comments are supported by other contributors to that edition and no doubt by thousands of others in Leeds.

Few, if any, will agree with Leeds City Council’s harebrained schemes which reduce benefits for the majority of road users, especially when many complain that public transport in Leeds is a joke.

Get real LCC and rid Leeds of senseless cycle and other unnecessary lanes etc then air pollution will undoubtedly reduce. The remedy is in your hands so stop blaming everyone else. Furthermore, charging motorists for using certain roads within Leeds is not the answer. All that will achieve is forcing vehicles onto alternative routes thereby creating even more standing traffic by congestion, not forgetting added dangers and potential accidents. Such a move will prove to be just another insult to the motoring public.

