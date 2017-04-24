YEP Letters: April 24

Check out today’s YEP letters

Green light for new transport plan: your views

A MULTI-MILLION pound transport plan drawn up following the Leeds trolleybus fiasco has been backed by the Government. The package of improvements in the city will eventually include a rail-bus link to Leeds-Bradford Airport along with new park and ride schemes and investment in bus services. The plan was developed following the decision not to go-ahead with the long-planned Leeds trolleybus project last year. Here’s what YEP readers said about the plan..

Richard Smith

Is this the best this council can do? Time for a change in civic hall I think. Park and ride and improved bus services, what are we, Bridlington?

Steve Brown

Here we go again. You could build a nice hospital for that or maybe pay to train much needed doctors and nurses or even invest it in care for the elderly.

James Bell

Leeds doesn’t need park and ride schemes and half-baked guided bus ideas, it needs a proper inner city transport network to connect the city centre and suburban areas together without dramatically displacing or messing up the already ridiculous road network. It’s one of the largest cities in the UK, if we want to prosper and grow, we need to have a transport system that matches the need of the city, not sticking plasters or vanity projects.

Aiden Fryer

Finally an airport station and White Rose station better than nothing at all. We don’t need tram system run by private organisation half way across the world, anyway stick to what we have and make it cheaper for commuters and visitors.

Bill Palfreman

There was a reason councils got rid of trolley bus systems. They are fabulously expensive and totally inflexible. Simply purchasing LPG buses as diesel buses wear out achieves the same environmental benefits at no cost. Should be getting rid of bus lanes. They are dangerous and disrupt traffic flow.

Josh Wilson

We need more bus companies functioning within Leeds to lower prices (more competition will always lower prices to a certain extent) and a more readily accessible public transport system for people to use.

Thomas Marston

What’s the point in having a train/bus hybrid when neither the standard buses or trains are ever on time anyway. Sort that out first.

Christopher Green

We need an underground and an overground rail network suitable for a city our size.

Gary Newton

An other 30 years in the making, our city is way behind the likes of Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield in public transportation around the city.

Danny Quinn

Leeds need a monorail system built over the road network. Bus lanes are useless given they need to join the car lanes every 500 metres and park and ride is good if you want to add 30 minutes to your journey. Monorail is not only efficient but makes a city look cool.

Johnny Harmer

What a waste of money. How about investing in the infrastructure we have already and improving it use it to improve various bus routes and use this money to invest in public transport to help keep fares low. Keep the public moving.

Adrian Ansen

Trolley bus in 2017, really what about trams so this system won’t be late due to heavy traffic on road as trolley bus will use roads. So we will have a buses, trolleybuses , cars on same roads. Smart that.

Matthew Lawson

Bus lanes and park and ride. £100 plus million spent on paint and empty spaces. That’s innovative.

Steve Kilburn

£170m on park and ride schemes? How is the other £150m going to be spent?

Kevin Eastwood

Electric buses without the mess of power lines is what we need, and about time Leeds City Council installed eV charging points around city centre.

Michael Hickman

Buses won’t do anything for the traffic jams. People will still use their cars.

Bob McDougall

So they’re going to ban cars from the centre it looks like? I don’t want to stand in the rain waiting for a bus. I want to drive my road legal heavily taxed car and as it’s a free country, looks like I won’t be driving to and spending cash and time in Leeds.

b811wt1, via website

The City of York has more park and ride schemes now than the bumbling incompetents running Leeds have planned for when they get their hands on their £174 million. Hull has more than Leeds already. There is something wrong in the whole culture of the city of Leeds. It takes time and determination to turn round a corporate culture. The sooner it starts the better for Leeds and its citizens.

leodis1, via website

I think we just might be able to spend £172m on red tape and expert consultations the remainder been spent on foreign travel to see what the other cities across the world do tackle congestion.

Loiner 71, via website

Anything using the existing road system won’t work, some very basic logic can be used here to know it won’t work. We are already cutting into existing roads to make cycle lanes, now we want to add extra buses to these roads. This is called congestion, the problem we already have.

Then we will be told there will be dedicated bus lanes and two plus occupancy lanes, because these work too don’t they, no they take more of the existing road space up leaving lanes that are empty 99 per cent of the time, there is just no sense in these.

The only answer is a painful one of extra roads, probably elevated, that what all other developing countries do, but that is going to cost a lot and upset a lot, but if the Government is serious this is the only viable option. If you can’t go under you have to go over.

leedslad_, via website

Leeds Council gets a once in a lifetime transformational sum of money from government to spend on transport and what do we get? Huge bus based park and ride which people will use as the least worst option.

What a waste of money and what a waste of opportunity. We needed something ambitious and visionary. When will Leeds ever have such a chance again?

jhoff1, via website

Why not use this opportunity to move the woefully located Leeds/Bradford airport to a south Leeds location (or Church Fenton- maybe) then link in with High Speed 2? Pay for this by selling the existing site (which would be brownfield) to developers and build a new (garden) town / village.

This would also go a long way to fulfilling Leeds’ demand for new homes, protect the greenbelt elsewhere and provide a large infrastructure project of national significance.

Signs welcome but publicity is also needed

Sir Bill O’Brien, Pontefract

The signs posted in Pontefract town centre, advising people of places of interest to visit, are most welcomed by the Town Centre Partnership.

It is pleasing to note that councillors are listening to appeals by businesses, our communities and the partnership to promote the wonderful features of our market town.

Many thanks are extended to Coun David Jones and his colleague for the £3,000 well spent. What we require now is for more publicity to attract people from both within and outside Pontefract to visit and shop in the town.

A suggestion for consideration by the council is the provision of large signs within and at the exit from Freeport, Junction 32, pointing to Pontefract and highlighting its many attractions, including the racecourse and parks, the historical town centre, the castle with its Magna Carta and regal association, its churches, the Counting House and many others mentioned in the town trail.

The enticing of visitors and shoppers to J32 by TV advertising and free car parking is a major opportunity for the local authority to exploit Pontefract town centre’s commercial and leisure potential. The first steps in helping to achieve an increased footfall in the town would be for the council to grant free car parking on the afternoons of Tuesday and Thursday.

This could be an opportunity to organise events and special offers to bring people into the town and to pilot various other initiatives. The Liquorice Festival is a prime example of what can be achieved locally: 65,000 visitors when car parking is free. Surely this is not an unreasonable request when it comes to the re-energising of Pontefract?

Damage caused by Brexit

John Cole, Shipley

Past evidence (the Government’s own ‘Balance of Competences’ review, 2012-3) and the predictions of 90 per cent of academic economists make it clear that the very best Brexit deal that might be imagined will still leave the UK in an economically worse off position than if we simply remained.

The Brexiteers are engaged in an exercise to minimise the financial damage that is about to be done. There is no hope of achieving an improvement on the status quo. And we should not forget the diplomatic, security and cultural damage that is due to be inflicted.

Under these circumstances Mrs May’s drive to strengthen her hand further (when parliament has already shown itself to be pitifully weak) is a cynical, self-serving exercise. It is totally devoid of principle and trashes the clear position of “no early election” that the Prime Minister established before Christmas.

The broken nature of our politics is pointed up by Mrs May’s high personal approval ratings at a time when there are serious questions hanging over her integrity and the likely impact of the policies of her government.

Enjoy doughnuts to help charity

Phil Tufnell, ambassador for the Children’s Trust

National Doughnut Week 2017, taking place from May 6 to 13, is fast approaching to help raise money for The Children’s Trust, the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury.

Each year, participating bakers and cafes donate money from the sales of doughnuts during the fundraising week. Last year, £22,783 was raised.

To make this the most successful fundraising year, I would like to make a special appeal for more independent bakers and cafes across the UK to register and help us make lots of dough.

I would also encourage the general public to get involved too, by buying friends or work colleagues a delicious doughnut treat from bakers and coffee shops displaying National Doughnut Week posters.

To make a donation, simply text DNUT17 £3 to 70070.

