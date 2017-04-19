YEP Letters: April 19

Check out today’s YEP letters

Your views on May’s call for General Election

THERESA MAY yesterday called on MPs to agree to a snap General Election to be held on June 8. The Prime Minister used to a statement in Downing Street to set out the case for going back on her previous pledge there would be no election ahead of 2020. Mrs May said the lack of “unity” in Westminster over the Brexit process was weakening the Government’s negotiating hand with Brussels and meant an election was required. Here’s what YEP readers think of the move..

Tom Abram

She’s doing it to crush Labour whilst they’re already in a state, gain a bigger majority in Westminster so she has more votes to put through her policies that will crush the underclass and the working man alike.

Nick Bell

Suddenly everyone is an expert, all I will say is this isn’t her backing down, it’s very well planned and timed move, she has to have this to continue on with the next steps of the process.

Matthew Stringer

This was expected. The manifesto the government won the election on was based on many things including having a vote on Brexit.

Now that we’re leaving the EU that manifesto needs to change, having a general election clears the table to tackle that without illusion. It’s a clever gamble.

Interesting times.

Susan Webster

If anyone would like to enlighten me on what this will actually accomplish then feel free to leave me a reply,

It changes nothing if she’s just reelected! She will get my vote, but how does this stop the bickering in parliament, are we trying to change people’s minds, get them to accept her Brexit plans.. I just don’t understand.

Georgina Stevens

Why? All the expense of an election could be better spent elsewhere. The cynic in me would ask what she’s trying to distract us from?

Craig Farquharson

I think I will be voting Conservative for the first time ever. If you’d have told me that 10 years ago I’d have thought you mad.

Trev Mylan

I’m a lifelong Labour supporter, but she’s getting my vote, she’s doing what she said she’d do, good on her.

Lell Gee

This is our chance to get shot of these, it’s not clever of her to do this, they’ve made an unholy mess of this country and are trying to pass it onto another party to clean up. Unless you’re one of the selfish greedy one per cent why would you vote for them? Don’t you care about our NHS, our schools and colleges, our children, the disabled and vulnerable? Are you so cold and self serving that the only thing that matters to you is more greed and corruption? They’ve made sure Labour policies go unreported and slurred the Labour leader constantly - get them out!

Jacob Boyes

Yes! We need Conservatives in charge at such a crucial time, not Corbyn and Farron who would leave the EU in charge.

Ann Butterworth

Think they are struggling with mess of Brexit and will be making poor decisions for most UK voters. Think it’s smoke and mirrors, before Brexit upset comes.

Alan Roebuck

I’ve voted Labour all my life, but like many others I have serious doubts about the party under the Corbyn leadership (or lack of it) and Labour will not get my vote this time. He has no respect from his own party so how does he expected any from the electorate? I welcome the election but fear for the worst, and they can blame none but themselves.

Ty Chapman

She’ll win again, considering she wasn’t elected she’s not done a half bad job.

Eileen Lufc Turnpenny

Good on you Theresa May, we need the strength and stability. Labour is not good enough, Nicola Sturgeon, well, what can I say?

Terry Sharkey

Lots of MPs say she has not been elected as PM and therefore hasno authority. She has had to call an election on that basis to strengthen her position, now is the time to vote whether you are for or against, it’s no good moaning if you do not vote.

Si Wright

Works for Labour and the Tories. Labour after the election can get rid of Corbyn after a landslide that the Tories know they will win easily.

John Blair

It’s a shame Labour didn’t get rid and elect a new leader, they might have stood a chance. Great timing to go for General Election when there isn’t any opposition.

Mark Read

A General Election for June 8th is a clever move with the Lib Dems wanting a rerun of the EU referendum, SNP wanting to stay in the EU and Labour saying they might vote against any deal on the EU. So what do we want? Another four years of Tory rule and leave the EU or rid of the Tories and stuck with the EU? Lots of thinking to do.

Rosemary Peel

It’s a devious and clever plan to virtually wipe out all opposition, including UKIP, in one fell swoop.

BarryRR, via website

I’m concerned that this General Election will give Theresa May the ability to quietly drop some of Cameron’s manifesto objectives. Chiefly, the Northern Powerhouse and the tax freeze on income and NI.

If they get back in, it’ll be in time for the autumn budget.

I also believe it makes a Scottish referendum more likely because you can’t say “Brexit is more important than your referendum” and then turn around and say “a General Election is more important than Brexit.” Is this in the best interest of the nation, or the best interest of their party?

Vendetta against the old

Ernest Lundy, by email

Here we go again. For the umpteenth time people are suggesting that drivers over the age of 70 should have to undergo testing before being allowed to stay on the road.

Apparently nearly 250,000 have signed a petition supporting the view. What does that prove? Only that millions more have not! Drivers of all ages become involved in accidents, for all kinds of reasons. The answer is to put off the road or retest those who are regularly involved in accidents and proved to be culpable. Job done, the police will have records of their errors. So why pick on older drivers or drivers of any age who may have clean records of driving for years? It seems that the vendetta against the old in its many forms is not dead, but still thriving. In later life older drivers need their cars in order to remain independent and most will be the first to know when it is time to hang up their car keys. After over 70 years on the road the time for me to do so has not yet come!

