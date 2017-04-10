YEP Letters: April 10

Check out today’s YEP letters

Wrong to deny Leeds a top attraction

Andrew Rayner, Leeds 8

Having stayed silent throughout the hysterical hand wringing, whinging and ‘nimbyism’ expressed in relation to the Go Ape proposal for Leeds, one has to wonder if any of those screaming objectors have actually visited the sites currently operating nearby.

There is a site in Dalby Forest and two in the Lake District, all of which are within the boundaries of National Parks. If you take the time to visit these areas the only impact you will see is a log cabin and a small portable flag. There are no restrictions on access to the areas and no cost unless you are actually partaking. Oh yes, you might see a few people disappear into the canopy, hear the odd shriek of delight and, if you take the time, thoroughly enjoy the spectacle as an onlooker at no cost. Any organisation which operates in Forest Parks and National Parks, across the country, under the restrictions those organisations insist upon, is obviously responsible and very aware of their environment and as such deserves a fair and impartial hearing.

I have never partaken in the Go Ape activities and never would but I believe it would be wrong to deny the people of Leeds a world class attraction that would have virtually zero impact upon its environment.

New lap dancing club plan for city: your views

A Leeds MP and a charity have joined a chorus of disapproval after a new two-floor lap dancing club was given the green light to operate near the Corn Exchange. Bosses of the seven-day Black Orchid venue in Crown Street say they will invest £1m in restoring the venue and plan to transform the area into a “food and drink quarter”. But Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said he was “disappointed” by the council’s decision to grant the Sexual Establishment Licence for the club which will be housed at the former Chili Whites. Here’s what YEP readers had to say about the plan..

Darren Lewis

Good. This venue would have been left empty for a while anyway. It’s creating jobs most importantly. Although I can sympathise with the objections, I really don’t see much of an issue. Any girl wanting to work at this place does it with their own intention. They are not slaves, they choose to do it. I would have preferred a little bit more imagination for the use of this venue, but fair play. They company clearly put forward a valid argument (or cash)although, I don’t understand LCC’s decisions at the best of times. I’m more concerned about our council than another strip bar.

Martin Walker

It’s a legal business - where’s the problem? Would the MP prefer another nightclub? Where there’s known trouble using up valuable police time? There’s no anti social activities associated with lap dancing businesses, that I’m aware of.

Clare Crook

It’s not a problem.. they need to make it discreet and no one cares.. better to have a use then being empty. I personally won’t be going, but Leeds needs to cater to the audience. We love Leeds and long let the liberal view continue. Supply and demand.

Dez Scarth

The problem with MPs is that they are so out of touch with reality that they have very little understanding of anything. Nobody will be dragged into working there kicking and screaming, nobody will pay the entrance fee under duress.

Craig Ackroyd

I don’t see the problem with this if I’m honest. It’s behind closed doors, it’s legal and above board and it isn’t on the street.

Charles Maurice Anthony

The 2020s are going to be the new 1920s everywhere.

DS Boyes, Leeds 13

THAT the Corn Exchange area lap dancing club licence application has been granted comes as no surprise, as who else but our misguided Labour councillors would authorise such entertainment right next to where people live.

Although the proposed club is 100 per cent legal and above board, unlike Leeds City Council’s red light zone which until Parliament either amends existing legislation or passes new laws is strictly illegal, with the acts soliciting and kerb crawling there both criminal offences.

Only time will tell whether those residents or businesses in Holbeck so detrimentally affected will eventually launch a class action for damages against Leeds MDC, or Conservative Central Office might realise that going into the next election with their Home Secretary having authorised this might not be a good idea if the opposition parties sieze on it.

Loved ones deserve respect

J Holdsworth, Leeds 15

I agree with Richard Walkin (YEP Letters March 28), Killingbeck Cemetery is an utter disgrace and disrespectful to those who are buried there.

My family, like many others are buried on the hill at the back of the church out of sight and it’s quite obvious out of mind, you can’t walk to the graves for the potholes.

Like us they went to church and gave their money. Words fail me. What a short memory we have. Surely these people are entitled to some love and respect which seems to be lacking.

The wrong John Harrison

Coun Tom Leadley, West Ardsley

IN the Yorkshire Evening Post, March 27 there was an article entitled “Marking the passage of time” illustrated with a photograph of one of the Leeds City Square statues said to be that of John Harrison of Nostell (1693-1776), “who invented the marine chronometer”.

Really the statue is of John Harrison of Leeds (1579-1656) who gave money for the building of St John’s Church, New Briggate, the original Leeds Free Grammar School, an ornamental market cross and the Moot Hall, much the same as a town hall, on Briggate, and a number of almshouses.

He was Alderman of Leeds, more or less the equivalent of Lord Mayor, in 1634. Was this a simple mistake, or is it evidence of identity theft 300 years ago?

Patients are being ignored

John Appleyard, Liversedge

I find it disgusting at a time when central government funding for the NHS is being squeezed that they have set up sustainability and transformation plans to divert more NHS money into shareholders profits.

Patients are being denied prescriptions and procedures they need at a time when new NHS money is going to healthy shareholders off shore tax havens through the financial markets, ignoring the patients.

Our health service is in danger of being ‘Americanised’ where tax payers pay more money for less treatment than anywhere else in the development world, where business fraud is endemic.

No more foreign aid payments

R Watkinson, by email

Why are we still sending £1.2 billion in foreign aid to other countries when our own country is on its knees?

The National Health Service cannot cope because they are not receiving money they need due to donations being sent abroad via foreign aid programmes. Our own country is beginning to look like a Third World country due to all the food banks cropping up to help people without adequate finances. With all the benefit cuts being put in place people are struggling to pay their rent and are getting deeper in debt and being evicted. The people who fought two World Wars so that we can live a quality of life without depravity must be cringing and turning in their graves at the way our nation is supposedly going forward.

We have made a decision to leave the EU and we need to inform Mr Tusk enough is enough and no more payments should be made.

