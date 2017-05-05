LETTERS: May 5

Here’s what’s got our readers talking on the letters pages today.

Cyclists are just as much of a hazard

Ivan Kovacks, by email

I’ve read (YEP, May 3) about police targeting drivers who drive too close to cyclists.

I applaud all this action and publicity and hope that it will go some way to protect cyclists who are vulnerable when it comes to an argument with motor vehicles. Anything that helps them is good news.

However, what I want to know is when the police are going to give the same amount of publicity and resources to protecting pedestrians from cyclists who illegally travel on pavements?

Bke riders are just as much a hazard to pedestrians as cars are to them so let’s see the police be even handed in the area of road and pavement safety.

Isn’t it time for road equality?

Denis Ansgood, by email

RE: Undercover police cyclists filming mototrists.

Is this just another way to bring an action against the already persecuted motorist? Isn’t it time for a bit of equality in the pursuance of doing the right thing? Some cyclists seem to think they are above what is usually termed road etiquette.

Vehicle drivers pay a vast amount for the privilege of driving on roads whilst cyclists do not contribute a penny.

Will these undercover officers extend the same wrath to cyclists when they offend or will they be told to turn a blind eye? Can we look forward to a few cyclists having their bicycles confiscated for failing to observe the laws?

In Wednesday’s YEP we reported that plans have been submitted which will see the former Tetley’s brewery site in Leeds transformed into a new ‘city neighbourhood’. Here are some of your thoughts posted on our Facebook page.

Tahir Asaf

Good luck getting people to go shopping down that side of town, look what happened to the retail units at Royal Armouries - maybe better to just build the apartments

John Andrew Thornley

Can we have our Tetleys back? It’s a northern beer and should be brewed in the north..Hopefully something good will happen on this iconic site, far too many open wastelands in our city.

Ben Fellowes

Can they rebuild the brewery exactly how it was and start making beer in it again? Leeds does not need MORE shops!

Aiden Fryer

People stop moaning! This is great news.

I suggest you go to Manchester and take a look what’s happened there in 100 years, it’s like leeds times 100 . So if you think this is bad just wait over the next 50 years, you’ll see a lot more shops, trust me.

Charge means more flytipping

Chris Sharp, LS25

RE: New bulky waste charges (YEP, May 3).

The implementation of a £20 charge for up to four items will result in more fly tipping. Well played LCC .

Leave the single market we must

John Wainwright, by email

Your correspondent Neil Aspland lives in a parallel universe to read some of his opinions.

He says Brexit is “not the majority will of the UK’s young people.”

If by that he means those who actually voted, why does he consider that their views should carry more weight than those of the rest of us? I’ve lived 40 years under the domination of the EU control freaks, and the notion that I should not vote to leave because young voters who’ve not lived through those 40 years of lies might not like it never entered my head.

If he means those too young to vote, he cannot possibly know their opinions except via one of those ultra reliable opinion polls! People like Farron and Blair keep telling us that we didn’t vote to leave the single market, but neither did we vote to stay in it.

What I believe we voted for was an end to free movement of people, to escape the control of the European courts, and to be able to make our own trade deals with the likes of China, India, Australia and the USA, and none of those things are possible whilst we remain in the single market, so leave it we must.

The EU needs to accept that, and agree a deal that gives us access to the single market (like the rest of the world has already) at reasonable cost, and in return their exporters can retain access to the British market on similar terms.

Let the guests answer back

Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

I AM constantly shouting at the presenters of the big interview after the 8am news on Radio 4’s Today programme, telling them to let the interviewees answer the question before interposing with another question or, frequently, just a “clever dick” comment. I want to hear what the interviewees have to say, not how well-informed the interviewer is.

However, both Nick Robinson and John Humphrys have really excelled themselves in the days since the general election was declared. When “interviewing” the Prime Minister, Nick Robinson did not let her answer a single question without interrupting – frequently after she had not uttered even one whole sentence.

John Humphrys was exactly the same with the Foreign Secretary. John even had the audacity to say “Let me finish asking the question if I may” at one point and went on to say “An interview consists of questions as well as answers!” But he doesn’t permit the interviewee to answer. The words pot, kettle and black come to mind.

Countries won’t stick together

Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

SO the 27 countries of the EU took just four minutes to decide the terms of the UK leaving the union. And they are all unanimous and will stick together in negotiations.

What tosh. Francois Hollande has only a few more days as President of France, Angela Merkel is up for election later in the year and the rest are flaky. I’m sure if Greece was offered a favourable deal with the UK, its people would snap it up.

Make pension protests heard

Tom Howley, Wetherby.

PRIME Minister Theresa May would not deny that the triple lock state pension safeguard would not be protected by her new administration and she made it clear in her TV interview with Andrew Marr that she believed the pensioners had been treated too generously by her predecessor.

The over-65s should make protests to their MPs and demand that the triple lock arrangement should continue.

Where do they stand on Brexit?

Sarah Pennie, by email

Tony Blair is encouraging people to ask their candidates in the coming General Election if they would support us leaving the EU at any cost. Yes, we should all do that, and more.

We want to know; would the candidate, if elected to Parliament, vote for a poor Brexit deal if that is what is brought back to Parliament after the negotiations.

If no deal is managed at all, would they still vote for Brexit? Our next Government needs to know they will be held to account in Parliament, and risk a vote against their deal if they bring us a Brexit that harms this country.

A poor or a failed Brexit deal would mean the economy would shrink, at least in the short term. These questions are vitally important as we decide how to vote, and we must ask candidates where they stand.