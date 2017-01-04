Your say: £250,000 generated from train station toilet charge

YEP READERS have been having their say about the 40p charge to use toilet facilities at Leeds City Station.

Yesterday we reported how Network Rail collected £251,270 during 2015/16 from visitors using the toilets near the New Station Street entrance.

I don’t mind paying at all if it means nice bathrooms, but they just aren’t. Rachel Newburn

Money generated is used to clean and maintain the paid-for toilets as well as free facilities accessed from the platforms.

A spokesman said: “We do not profit from toilet charges. The small charge we make for using the toilets helps to maintain them and prevents misuse such as vandalism and other anti-social behaviour.

“Any money raised from the charges is reinvested into the railway and passenger facilities at our stations.”

But the latest results from our online poll show the majority of readers disagree with the charge.

And the issue has prompted hundreds of comments on our Facebook page.

David Robinson said: “I think it’s appalling to charge for using toilets. The exorbitant fees for a train ticket should be more than enough to pay for cleaners for station loos.”

Paula Thompson said: “I was shocked that I had to pay 40p for my three-year-old old son to have a wee when I took him to town on the train. I wouldn’t have used them myself, but obviously he couldn’t hold it in for long so I had no choice.”

David John Birkinshaw said: “It’s exploitive. Shouldn’t have to pay. I just go through the barrier then use the free toilets though.”

George Butler said: “It’s a disgrace especially for those who have an urgent need through certain conditions.”

And those who were happy to pay said they expected cleaner facilities in return.

Lindsay Johnson said: “40p would be fine if they were clean and in a good condition. I’ve paid twice and been appalled at the condition of them.”

Rachel Newburn said: “I don’t mind paying, but the toilets should be nicer if you’re having to pay.”

Gemma Waites said: “The facilities aren’t that great. I don’t mind paying at all if it means nice bathrooms, but they just aren’t.”