Your chance to solve mystery at historic Leeds tudor mansion

Four hundred years ago, one of Temple Newsam House’s most famous residents was killed in a grisly murder that remains a mystery to this day.

Now, on the anniversary of Lord Darnley’s gruesome demise, budding super sleuths can wander the same atmospheric halls he once called home as they try to solve their own historic whodunit.

Inspired by the story of Lord Darnley’s strange death, staff at Temple Newsam will be setting up a fictional murder mystery over the February half term, giving families the chance to follow a series of clues as they explore the Tudor mansion. The event, entitled Clueless, takes place on February 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Lord Darnley, who was once married to Mary Queen of Scots, was born at Temple Newsam House in 1545.

After an eventful life, which saw him become notorious for his vanity and arrogance, his body was discovered in a field in Scotland on February 9, 1567 alongside a cloak, a dagger, a chair and a coat.

Although there had been an explosion in the room where he had been staying, medics at the time determined he had been strangled along with his valet.

Suspicion fell on several suspects, including Mary herself, but the full circumstances surrounding his death were never determined. Bobbie Robertson, keeper at Temple Newsam House, said: “The history of Temple Newsam House is full of enigmatic characters and mysterious stories which we often use as inspiration for the exciting events and activities we host here. We’re looking forward to giving visitors a chance to explore the house this half term.”