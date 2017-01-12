Young Yorkshire talent set to turn up the volume at Soundwaves Music Competition

Twelve up-and-coming unsigned bands and singers from Yorkshire will take to the stage to win the attention of music industry bosses.

Finalists in the Soundwaves Music Competition 2017 will perform at the Leeds O2 Academy later this month in front of a 1,000-strong audience.

The talent ranges from acoustic acts to pop artists as well as rock bands who will all compete for the top prize of recording sessions, radio airplay and the chance to be signed to management and recording companies.

Soundwaves UK events manager Jamie Devine said: “I’m so excited to be running the event at the O2 Academy Leeds.

“The talent on display is of a very high standard, I’m so proud of the acts for coming this far, and can’t wait to see them having fun and smashing it on that big stage.”

This year’s finalists are Minster Conspiracy, Taylor Sisters (Adalaide Taylor), John Paul, Late Night Legacy, Emeli, Misnoma, The Elephant Trees, Operation Detonation, Stand Alone, Jessica de Sa, Andy Taft and Paul Quigley.

The acts were whittled down from a total of 300 at the beginning of the competition.

The evening will also feature a performance from Britain’s Got Talent 2015 finalist Ella Shaw. The gig will take place on Saturday, January 21, at the Academy from 5.30pm.

For tickets contact 0141 332 2232 or visit www.o2academyleeds.co.uk.