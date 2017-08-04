Young poet from Yorkshire wants to hear people’s stories for BBC radio project

A young poet from Wakefield is asking people to share their stories of loss as she works on a piece that is set for broadcast on Radio 3.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Laura Potts was commissioned to write the piece after winning a place on the BBC’s Verb New Voices development scheme.

Due to be broadcast next year, Sweet The Mourning Dew will examine the experiences of people from the North who are living with grief.

And, as part of the project, 21-year-old Laura is now hoping to interview individuals who have suffered the loss of a relative or friend through warfare.

People interested in helping are asked to e-mail laurapottspoet@gmail.com by August 31.

Contributors can be any age but must live in the north of England and be available for interview this month.

People whose stories are used in the finished piece will receive a small fee.