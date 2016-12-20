Young patients greet Santa and reindeer

Young patients at Leeds Children’s Hospital welcomed some special visitors – when Santa Claus and his two reindeer came to town.

The children, wrapped up warm for the wintry weather, greeted their guests outside the Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary.

The festive visit was part of a charity Christmas fair that included a Santa’s Grotto inside the hospital.

Debra Wheeler, general manager at the Leeds Children’s Hospital, said: “We were delighted to welcome Santa and his two reindeer to the Leeds Children’s Hospital. They brought our patients, visitors and staff some festive cheer!

“The Christmas Fair helped to raise lots of money for the Children’s Hospital Youth Forum – a group of youngsters from across the city who are helping to improve care and facilities for our patients.”