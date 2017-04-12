Young patients at Leeds children’s hospital get some special visitors

Leeds Children’s Hospital Appeal hosted an Easter Eggstravaganza today to celebrate the holidays with young patients.

The Easter bunny, a bonnet parade and the arrival of two donkeys outside the Clarendon Wing entrance were all part of the event.

Date:12th April 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Leeds General Infirmary Children's Hospital, Clarendon Wing, Leeds, are holding an Easter Day Eggstravaganza for members of the public and patients, able to pet a couple of Donkeys from The Donkey Sanctuary, aswell as chocolate prizes to be won in the enterance of the hospital and drawing competitions on the children's wards. Pictured The LGI's Easter Bunny, with Debbie Smith, Senior Sister, Emily, 9, and Evie 7, Smith, of Halifax, and Jemma Richmond, Fund Raising Co-ordinator for Leeds Children's Hospital Appeal.

Easter egg donations poured in with an estimated 1,500 chocolate treats being donated, along with sweets and toys for those children spending their Easter break in hospital.

Louise Sanderson, 38, who was with her daughter, Chloe, 13, at the hospital, said: “It’s good that people have given up their time and money to make this day special for the kids.

“It’s something different for them and gives them a little normality.”

Chloe, who broke her leg playing rugby, was all smiles as she posed with the Easter Bunny and said the day had brought a lot of enjoyment for patients.

Members of the public were also invited to be a part of the day as a way of saying thank you for all the donations made to the appeal.

Jana Harris, fundraising coordinator for the charity, said: “We’ve organised this event so a very big thank you can be given to the kind people of Leeds and everyone across Yorkshire who are supporting us this Easter.”

Players from the Yorkshire Carnegie rugby squad raised enough money to give 100 Easter eggs to the hospital.

Stoneacre Properties was also one of the 24 organisations who brought donations on the day.

The Leeds estate agency had said that if they were to collect 100 eggs from the public they would donate £500 to the charity. They received twice as many and donated £1,000.