Young mother bitten in front of her children in shocking Leeds attack

A young mother has been bitten during a shocking assault at a bus stop.

The 26-year-old was walking with her two children near Crown Point Retail Park when she was attacked by two people in a passing car.

She was crossing Hunslet Lane when she became involved in a verbal argument with the driver.

The car turned round and two of its occupants then followed her to a bus stop before attacking her. She was treated for injuries including bites.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police are investigating an assault on a 26-year-old woman which happened at about 10.30am on Monday May 1, near to Crown Point Retail Park.

"She had been crossing the A61 Hunslet Lane with her two children when she became involved in an altercation with the female driver of red Fiat Punto.

"The victim then walked to a bus stop near to Leeds College of Building but the driver returned in the car and assaulted her before a man from the vehicle joined in the attack. She received a number of injuries, including bite marks, and was treated at hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170194894."