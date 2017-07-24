Young man fights for his life after crash which closed South Yorkshire motorway for EIGHT HOURS

A young man is fighting for his life after a horror three-car crash that closed the A1(M) in South Yorkshire for eight hours last night.

Police shut the motorway at around 11.25pm last night, Sunday, July 23 after a red Vauxhall Astra, a blue Nissan Terrano and a blue Vauxhall Astra car derived van crashed.

The three cars were all travelling southbound on the A1 running through Doncaster before the horror crash between J38 and J37.

The Nissan Terrano careered onto the grass verge at the side of the hard shoulder and rolled before coming to a stop.

A 25-year-old man in the Nissan sustained life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital. A 42-year-old man also in the Nissan suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

A 40-year-old woman in the blue Astra was also injured and was taken to hospital. A 43-year-old man in the blue Astra, and two occupants in the red Astra, a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were not injured.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The A1 was closed throughout the night and into the morning, re-opening at 7.15am, as officers began to investigate the scene of the collision and begin to piece together the circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or any of the vehicles prior to the collision taking place, as urged to please call police on 101 quoting incident number 1172 of July 23 2017.