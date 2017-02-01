Young athletes warm up for 2017 Bradford Winter School Games

Close on 1,000 young athletes are warming up for a major schools event aimed at motivating and inspiring a new genertion of sporting stars.

The Bradford Winter School Games finals day will involve young athletes from across the district, competing to be crowned Bradford Schools Champions as well as securing team places for the West Yorkshire Finals to be held at Leeds Beckett Campus.

The finals are scheduled to take place on Friday, February 17, at Hanson Academy, Goals Soccer Centre and Pulse Health and Fitness and will be opened by Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls legend Jamie Peacock MBE.

The event forms part of the National School Games Programme - a unique opportunity to motivate and inspire millions of young people across the country to take part in more competitive school sport.

Richard Woods, principal at Hanson School, said: “We are proud to offer our fantastic facilities to host the Bradford Winter Games 2017. PE and the School Games is an integral part of our school so we are excited to welcome some of the most talented young athletes from across Bradford too compete in the finals. We recognise the hard work put in by school staff, parents and athletes in reaching this stage so take pleasure in being able to offer our facilities and support to ensure the games are once again a huge success.”

The Bradford Winter School Games sees the culmination of last terms district School Games events for primary schools, secondary schools and special schools in events such as athletics, basketball, football, netball, hockey and table tennis. The local qualifying events held in the five school games areas across Bradford so far have already engaged hundreds of schools and over 5,000 young people.

The Bradford Winter School Games is supported by a number of partners including; Sport Hall Associates, Bradford Dragons Basketball Club, Rebels Netball Club, Bradford Hockey Club, The Bradford Bulls Foundation, Bradford City FC Community, Table Tennis England, Bradford City FC and Jamie’s Ministry of Food.