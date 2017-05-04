Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards 2017: Nominations now open

They are the region’s talented young stars who have bright and promising futures ahead of them.

And nominations have now opened for the YEP-backed Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards 2017 to celebrate our outstanding young people.

Winners: Jessica Mayho and Lucy Sherman.

The awards, which recognise the achievements of under 35s, are running for the 25th year.

Leeds actress Lucy Sherman, who won the 2016 Youngster of the Year accolade, opened proceedings this year at the launch event alongside organisers and sponsors at ITV’s studios in Leeds.

She was joined by 2016 grant recipient Jessica Mayho, a hammer thrower who is training to reach the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Lucy, 11, urged people to use the opportunity and nominate youngsters deserving of an award. She told the YEP: “It was amazing to win the award last year.

“Seeing my name on the screen that I had won, I was so excited.”

Organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, and supported by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, the awards have now raised more than £1.2m to support young people with grants.

The charity issues grants to both individuals and organisations supporting young people, including athletes, disabled youngster and those involved in the arts.

Miss Mayho, 23, said: “The awards give you that recognition that someone believes in you, it’s not just about the financial part.”

Anyone can nominate a potential winner, and the closing date for entries this year is September 15.

Awards chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: “This is a special year for the Awards and it would be wonderful to see even more nominations from right across Yorkshire.

“We believe Yorkshire produces some great talent and that our young people have the grit and determination to success, whatever the challenges they face and we want to hear about them.”

The winners will be announced at the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards dinner on Thursday 23 November at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion.

For tickets, or to nominate your young Yorkshire Young Achiever for 2017, visit www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk