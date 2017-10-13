Yorkshire pudding fails to make county's top five foods

Have your say

The Yorkshire pudding is a traditional emblem of our county.

Yet research has revealed that our increasingly cosmopolitan palates are causing the Sunday dinner staple to fall out of favour.

A recent survey by Beacon found that 4.7 per cent of Yorkshire respondents said a Thai curry was their favourite meal - the same proportion who chose a Yorkshire pudding.

Battered puds were overlooked in favour of fish and chips, pizza and steak and chips.

The 2,000 people surveyed were also distinctly unimpressed with other British classics such as bacon sandwiches and sausage and mash, which performed poorly.

But will the trend for Yorkshire pudding wraps sold by street food vendors lead to a resurgence in popularity? We'll have to wait and see!