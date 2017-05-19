Yorkshire lasses to be night riders

A ladies cycling club will take part in a Women V Cancer night ride through London next weekend.

More than 20 members of the Yorkshire Lass Cycling Club, based in Wetherby, will be trekking south for the Ride the Night event.

Cycling club founders Judith Worrall and Kate Horsfall, plus 20 colleagues, will be joined by Olympic cyclist Katy Marchant, from Leeds, on the 100km charity ride on Saturday.

Judith said: “There are so many inspiring people and stories that take part in Ride the Night – it’s such a welcoming and lovely event with an amazing atmosphere.

The 52 year-old from Thirsk has cycled in several other Women V Cancer events, with trips to Vietnam and Cambodia under her belt. And one story of a fellow rider sums up why Ride the Night means so much to her.

Judith said: “I was cycling on the Vietnam to Cambodia ride when I met a young lady who was so full of life. She explained that she had suffered with cervical cancer and five of her embryos had been frozen.

“Her sister had offered to be the carrier and on the fifth and final one she was successful – they were calling her child the miracle baby!

“I just thought to myself, I am healthy, there’s so much I can do so why not crack on do as much as I can. The Yorkshire Lasses Cycling Club has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities and I’m really proud of us all.” Olympic Bronze medallist Katy Marchant said: “Everybody knows someone who has suffered cancer, so dig deep, and let’s do our bit to help.

“I’m really excited to be involved with an event like Ride the Night, not only to help raise some money but to get the opportunity to ride around London with thousands of other women, including the Yorkshire Lasses.”