Yorkshire lads 'who want a sesh' start £500 fundraising appeal for night out

A group of Yorkshire youngsters have started a fundraising appeal to go on a night out - because they are on 'low income jobs'.

Sam Bailey, aged 19, from Catterick Garrison in North Yorkhire, says he and his four mates Rhys Woodward, 20, Lewis Fegan, 22, Mikey Garbutt, 21 and Sam Dawson, 21, 'would really like to meet up for a night out'.

The group has set up an appeal to raise £500 - and currently has £493 to go.

Sam, who is joining the RAF, said in the appeal: "The boys are going through a rough patch and we would all really benefit from a night out together, we all have low incoming jobs and one of are mates is a bum which needs supporting for this night out, it would be much appreciated for a naughty night out for all of us.

"We decided to put together this page since we all live apart and would really like to meet up for a night out but we all have bills to pay for and not a lot of spare cash to travel, came to the decision that the lads need a night out."

