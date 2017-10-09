Yorkshire groom has his Lamborghini seized by police on his wedding day

Have your say

A red-faced groom was left facing a ruined wedding day after police impounded his uninsured supercar.

The newlywed was caught driving the Lamborghini Hurucan without insurance in Bingley, near Bradford.

He admitted it was his wedding day, although it is not clear whether he was heading to or leaving the ceremony at the time.

The sports car, which can reach speeds of 201mph, was pictured on West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit's Twitter account decorated with wedding ribbons.

The model retails for around £160,000, although it is likely the groom had hired it for the occasion.

He has been reported by police for the offence.