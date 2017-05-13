Yorkshire extremist who tried to join IS in Syria to be sentenced in August

An extremist who paid an undercover officer as part of a bid to join Islamic State (IS) in Syria will be sentenced later this year, a court has heard.

Ghulam Hussain earlier admitted two terror offences after being caught preparing to travel to the group's heartland in the Middle East.

The 30-year-old, of Track Road, in Batley, West Yorkshire, had obtained credit cards using false details and bought an airline ticket to travel to Pakistan and return a week later via Turkey.

He was due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, but the case was adjourned until August 4 for legal reasons.

The Recorder of Leeds Judge Peter Collier QC said Hussain faces a jail sentence of several years.

Remanding the defendant back into custody, he told him: "It looks, at the moment, likely we will be able to come back to this case on the 4th of August.

"On that date, I hope to be able to tell you what the length of your sentence will be."

Hussain was arrested last year as part of a pre-planned intelligence-led investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

His arrest came after he gave an undercover officer £160 to fund his accommodation as he travelled to join IS.