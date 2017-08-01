Yorkshire Day: This is Y we love Yorkshire at set of Emmerdale

Welcome to Yorkshire has taken its yellow ‘Y’ logo to the set of the county’s famous soap opera, Emmerdale.

The tourism agency has joined Emmerdale to celebrate Yorkshire Day, a date which has been recognised for more than 40 years and is now bigger and better than ever.

Nikki Jacobs, general manager of Emmerdale the Village Tour said: “Emmerdale is the epitome of Yorkshire for so many people; from the accents to the stone clad cottages, the weather to the picturesque Yorkshire setting. We’re privileged to surmise the heart and essence of the region in one very special location for many thousands of guests.”

Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society, and the date marks the Battle of Minden in 1759 and the emancipation of slaves in the British Empire in 1834 – a movement led by MP William Wilberforce, from Hull. And millions of people will today celebrate all that’s great about Yorkshire across the four corners of the county.

This year’s official Yorkshire Day celebrations take place in Sheffield with a parade of civic dignitaries from the Town Hall to Sheffield Cathedral in time for a service at 11am.