York named in top 10 best cities to raise a family

York has been named as one of the UK's best cities in which to raise a family - but Leeds and Bradford are among the worst.
York took eighth spot in Moneysupermarket.com's UK Family Living Index of 35 cities behind Newcastle, which was named the country's most family-friendly large city.
Yet Bradford and Leeds were both near the bottom of the list, occupying 31st and 32nd place respectively.
The survey took into account factors such as crime rates, school rankings, property prices, green space, employment figures and average income.
Wakefield was 12th on the list and Hull came in at 28th. Sheffield was 30th.
Meanwhile London was bottom of the table thanks to its extremely high house prices, huge competition for school places and high rate of burglaries.
Kevin Pratt from MoneySuperMarket said: "Parents naturally want the best for their children, whether it's a good school, a safe and leafy neighbourhood, or plenty of career opportunities when they grow up."
1. Newcastle-upon-Tyne
2. Derby
3. Wolverhampton
4. Southampton
5. Bath
6. Nottingham
7. Coventry
8. York
9. Oxford
10. Stoke-on-Trent
11. Portsmouth
12. Wakefield
13. Swansea
14. Liverpool
15. Sunderland
16. Manchester
17. Leicester
18. Aberdeen
19. Chester
20. Plymouth
21. Peterborough
22. Edinburgh
23. Bristol
24. Cardiff
25. Belfast
26. Birmingham
27. Brighton and Hove
28. Kingston Upon Hull
29. Glasgow
30. Sheffield
31. Bradford
32. Leeds
33.Armagh
34. Newry
35. London