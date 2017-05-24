York Minster introduces random bag checks and extra patrols after Manchester terror attack

Random bag checks are being introduced at York Minster - as well as extra security patrols - in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

The popular Yorkshire tourist attraction has today increased security measures at the cathedral following the Manchester terror attack on Monday and the increase in the international terrorism threat level in the UK to critical.

The cathedral is responding to the raising of the national threat assessment level by:

-Increasing high visibility patrols by York Minster’s Cathedral Constables around the cathedral and its precinct.

-Introducing with immediate effect random bag searches at its visitor entrances as an additional safety measure. Large bags and suitcases will no longer be allowed inside the cathedral.

-Introducing new measures to manage visitor queues.

The measures will remain in place until further notice.