YEP Says: We must give aid to Peter’s mother

IT WAS one of the saddest stories we have covered this year. A baby, wrapped in a Tesco bag, was abandoned outside a Leeds vicarage.

Presumably, the mother hoped the baby would be found and cared for. Sadly, the child died and the mother’s whereabouts are still not known.

Does she know what became of her baby? How is she? Has she had medical and psychological care? We need to answer those questions quickly. There is sadly nothing we can do for the child - now christened Peter - but we can and must make sure the mother gets all the help she so obviously needs. As a caring society, it is the least we can do.