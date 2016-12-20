YEP Says: Skye’s family are such a real credit

THE family of Skye Sutcliffe say they were overwhelmed with support during their daughter’s sadly unsuccessful battle with cancer.

So much so that they wanted to say thank-you to staff at Leeds General Infirmary.

They took toys and gifts to the ward and Skye’s mother Amie even baked cupcakes for the staff.

Skye’s family have been raising money for gifts and they have received so many donations they have been able to cover the £1,000 cost of new play facilities at LGI.

It’s fair to say we are overwhelmed with admiration for this wonderful family.