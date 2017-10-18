YEP says: Get us to the plane on time

T is interesting news that Leeds-Bradford Airport has been taken over by a new company.

This hub has come on leaps and bounds in recent years with much-improved facilities which have turned it from a backwater facility to a centre worthy of its status as Yorkshire’s leading airport.

Over the past five years passenger numbers have grown by 40 per cent and there has been some £30m invested in the site.

But there is much still to do to improve the facilities for passengers, who currently number about four million a year.

We believe there is room for expansion to cater for both the leisure and business needs of this airport - the 15th busiest in the UK.

The new owners AMP Capital say there is room for ‘route development’ - more services to new locations.

But it is the company’s record for improving infrastructure that will be most welcome to those that use the airport. Better connectivity is paramount, not just for a better airport experience but for sustained growth.

Whatever the investment, we expect one problem with Leeds-Bradford - the fact that it is vulnerable to poor weather due to its hilly location - will be beyond the new owners, no matter how deep their pockets or good their intentions.