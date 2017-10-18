THE rules are simple: only ring 999 if there is a proper emergency.

YEP says: Keep 999 for emergencies

West Yorkshire Police say it received more 999 calls on Friday than it did on New Year’s Eve, traditionally a busy time for the emergency services.

The news has prompted the force to highlight the different ways people can report crimes by the force website, the 101 number or neighbourhood policing teams.

It should go without saying, of course, but our emergency services should be left to deal with only the most serious of cases.

If your call can be avoided, then of course it should be.