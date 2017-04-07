YEP Says: Why saving a pub would be good for the spirits

HARDLY A day goes by without another landmark pub, once a hive of sociable activity, closing its doors for good.

The price of alcohol, rival attractions and the smoking ban are all blamed for the demise of the local.

And with each lost pub, a community loses its heartbeat and identity.

So it is good news that in one case at least regulars are not taking the threatened loss of their local lying down.

They want to put the Cardigan Arms into community ownership to preserve it for generations to come.

Over 200 locals have joined the campaign to date.

Anyone wanting the chance to own part of their local pub will need to make a minimum investment of £100.

In return investors will become co-op members with voting rights, as well as being commemorated within the building and enjoying a discount of 10 per cent at the bar.

There is a long way to go with £300,000 to be raised to preserve this excellent example of a Victorian Leeds pub.

But as one regular has declared: “To see the pub returned to its former glory would be brilliant.

“I’d be much happier to see this stay as a pub for the community rather than being turned into flats.”