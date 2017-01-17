YEP Says: Why Leeds baby foodbank is such a great idea

ASK any parent and they will tell you that the cost of bringing up children is astronomical.

Even providing the basics can leave families struggling to make ends meet.

So the launch of a ‘baby foodbank’ to help parents across Leeds to cope is a great idea to provide struggling parents with essential items when they are in need.

While there is a vast demand for foodbanks in the city, Lynsey Jayes and six friends decided there may not be enough help available for parents who need support with nappies, wipes or baby food.

It will also be good for parents to get together and share experiences.