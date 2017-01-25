YEP Says: We must improve Leeds Dark Arches

THE DARK Arches are unusual, if not unique. And these rather off-beat homes for businesses have been loved by generations of Leeds people.

So it is a pity that plans to give this area a clean up has been delayed, especially when the rest of the city is coming on beautifully.

The glass and metal shopping centres and massive department stores are terrific and they are of course attracting a huge amount of trade to the city.

But the Dark Arches have their place too and if presented properly they will continue to surprise and delight people for many years to come.

